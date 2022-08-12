ONE FAST MOVE Adds Maia Reficco, Edward James Olmos & Austin North

Gulfstream Pictures in association with Luber Roklin Entertainment has cast Maia Reficco, Edward James Olmos and Austin North to join K.J. Apa and Eric Dane in the motorcycle racing film ONE FAST MOVE, written and directed by multi-hyphenate Kelly Blatz.

Mike Karz and Bill Bindley are producing through their Gulfstream Pictures in association with Matt Luber and Lena Roklin of Luber Roklin Entertainment. Gulfstream is fully financing the film. The film is currently shooting in Atlanta, Georgia.

In the film, a dishonorably discharged soldier (K.J. Apa) seeks out his estranged father (Eric Dane) to help him pursue his dream of becoming a professional motorcycle racer. While training, he meets a small-town aspiring singer (Maia Reficco) as well as motorcycle shop owner (Edward James Almos) who begin to break the walls that his father's absence had built up.

Reficco currently stars on HBO Max's hugely popular original series PRETTY LITTLE LIARS: ORIGINAL SIN. She will next be seen in Netflix's highly anticipated film DO REVENGE from Jennifer Kayden Robinson. Reficco is best known for her work on the hit Nickelodeon series KALLY'S MASHUP, for which she earned several Kids' Choice Awards.

Olmos is an iconic actor and Oscar® nominee best known for roles in BLADE RUNNER, SELENA, STAND AND DELIVER and the "Miami Vice," "Mayans M.C." and "Battlestar Gallactica" series.

North is known for his roles on "Outer Banks," "I Didn't Do It" and "All Night."

ONE FAST MOVE is the second collaboration between Gulfstream Pictures and Luber Roklin Entertainment. They are currently in post-production on THE OTHER ZOEY starring Josephine Langford, Drew Starkey and Archie Renaux alongside Andie MacDowell, Heather Graham and Patrick Fabien.

Reficco is repped by CAA and Luber Roklin Entertainment. Olmos is repped by CAA and Untitled Entertainment. North is repped by Buchwald and Luber Roklin Entertainment.