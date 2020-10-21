ONE DEGREE OF MISS D. to be Released in November

In six episodes, six strangers go home with an anonymous pansexual and get screwed in a way they'd never expect.

This November on Friday the 13th, the debauched and whimsical new web series One Degree of Miss D. is scheduled to make its online debut, chronicling the various hookups of romantic anti-Christ, Miss D. This comedy travels back to a time when a terrible one-night stand was a funny story, not a biohazard, and takes a bite into modern intimacy (pre-2020) in a way that is ridiculous, and dare we say, relatable.

In six episodes, six strangers go home with an anonymous pansexual and get screwed in a way they'd never expect. That's because anything can happen when swiping right on Miss D. From surprise situations to bizarre miscommunications, this wildcard steamrolls intimacy with her antics and proves that even a fool can finish on top.

"Finishing on top" happens to be a defining characteristic of this unusually dominant leading lady and is arguably what makes the show stand out. Writer and creator, Chloé Delaitre, brings to life a female character who is powerful, not by personal excellence, beauty, or sex appeal, but the things that make her weird. "This is my contribution to feminism in comedy," says Delaitre. "Clowns know a thing or two about taking up space, and for Miss D. this is especially true when it comes to the bedroom."

The debut of this series is both timely and paradoxical. As the world reels from months of isolation, this series contrasts the climate, celebrating the humor around intimacy. "Swipe-culture is so strange," says Delaitre, "Us millennials had no idea how to connect long before the social distancing began". Loosely based on her own horror stories and filmed in her own home, Delaitre wrote the series as an absurd comment on anonymous sex, satirizing its power dynamics and communication structures. Anyone who's had a hand in the app-roulette will relate to this series: the awkward and memorable surprise of going home with that one person. "We've all got our own Miss D. story."

One Degree of Miss D. will stream on Instagram @grapefruitgirl.co, as well as Vimeo, and Youtube on November 13th, starring Lily Davis (Twelfth Night, Old Globe; Happy!, Syfy), Harrison Bryan (Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime, Helen Hayes Nom.), Clifton Samuels (Hail Caesar; Worth), Rashad Bashir (And There Were 4, Amazon), Brandon Zelman (UCB's Promises, Promises; The Tycoons!, Teatro Sea), Christine Jones (The Flight Attendant, HBO Max; Jack Ryan, Amazon) and Chloé Delaitre (Girls, HBO) as Miss D.

