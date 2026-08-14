Nora Calls Alice A Liability In Tense New FURIOUS Clip From Hulu

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A tense exchange between two characters anchors a new clip from FURIOUS shared by Hulu, titled "She's A Liability," showing Nora and Alice in a pointed confrontation. The scene is presented without additional plot explanation, letting the friction between the two carry the moment on its own.

FURIOUS follows an FBI agent tracking a female serial killer, a premise that has driven much of the series' marketing since its release. Hulu has promoted the show through a string of short, character-driven clips rather than longer plot-heavy previews, a pattern that continues with this latest scene.

The series remains available to stream in full on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+. Hulu has previously released other standalone moments from the show highlighting different characters, keeping the promotional rollout focused on individual beats rather than broader story arcs.

In an earlier clip, titled "Catherine Says Yes," the show revealed the character Catherine accepting a proposal, continuing Hulu's approach of teasing the series through isolated scenes. That clip similarly offered no additional context beyond the moment itself.

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