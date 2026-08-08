New FURIOUS Clip Finds A Character Waking Up To A Nightmare Morning After

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A jarring wake-up call anchors the latest clip from FURIOUS, Hulu's crime thriller, in a scene titled "Morning After" that finds a character confronting a nightmare situation the day after. The clip, shared by Hulu, offers another glimpse into the tense world of the series without diving into extended plot explanation, instead letting the moment unfold on its own.

FURIOUS follows an FBI agent tracking a female serial killer, a premise that has driven much of the show's marketing and press coverage since its release. The series has drawn attention for its central cat-and-mouse dynamic between the agent and Catherine, the calculating killer at the heart of the story, with cast members and the show's creator previously breaking down that tension in television appearances.

The series has continued to roll out short, character-focused clips highlighting different figures within its story, from quieter confessional scenes to moments of fallout like this one. FURIOUS is now streaming in full on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

Hulu has previously shared other looks inside the series, including a scene of Danny opening up to Alice, continuing the show's pattern of spotlighting its characters' more personal, vulnerable sides between the thriller's high-stakes plot developments.

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