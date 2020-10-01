Nominees Announced for the 2020 E! PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS

In each of the 44 categories, fans worldwide can choose from eight nominees.

The telecast will celebrate an unprecedented year in Pop culture, while bringing together the entertainment community and its fans to honor champions and heroes who've inspired us throughout the year. Broadcasting from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, CA, "E! People's Choice Awards," airs Sunday, November 15 at 9:00pm ET/PT, with "Live from the Red Carpet: The 2020 E! People's Choice Awards" at 7:00pm ET/PT. As previously announced, Jennifer Lopez will be honored with the "People's Icon of 2020" award at the ceremony.

Voting for the 44 categories across movies, television, music, and Pop culture runs today through Friday, October 23 at 11:59pm ET. This year's new categories include "The New Artist of 2020," "The Collaboration Song of 2020," and "The Soundtrack Song of 2020." Fans can either vote online at pca.eonline.com, via Twitter or for select categories on Xfinity X1 by saying "Vote for the People's Choice Awards" into the Xfinity Voice Remote. Fans can vote up to 25 times per method, per category, per day if they vote via online or Twitter. If fans vote with Xfinity X1, there is a limit of 25 times per ballot, per Xfinity X1 device, per candidate for the duration of the official voting window. Additionally, votes cast on Thursday, October 15 will count twice, equaling up to a maximum of 50 votes per day, per category, per voting method. Xfinity voting will be equal to a maximum of 50 votes for the entire Official Voting Window.

Last year's "E! People's Choice Awards" telecast was up 45 percent versus the previous year and averaged 974,000 total viewers and 402,000 P18-49, up 17 percent. The growth among total viewers marks the biggest entertainment awards show gain of the year across all of television. The show reached over 4.6 million total viewers and 1.8 million P18-49 across the cable networks of NBCUniversal, including E!, Bravo, Syfy and USA Network.

According to Nielsen Social, the event, which trended worldwide, ranked as the #1 most social telecast of the night across all of television with 5.9 million social interactions across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Expanding across platforms (linear, digital, Twitter livestream, Facebook video and Snapchat), fans watched a total of 336 million minutes of video content surrounding the event. The 2019 "E! People's Choice Awards" also generated a total of 51 million engagements with E!-produced digital and social content (including page/video views, likes, comments and shares), up 33 percent. On Twitter, the exclusive "E! Stream" delivered nearly 5 million live streams globally, MAKING IT the network's best day ever for livestream viewership.

