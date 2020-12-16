Nominations Announced For The 24th Family Film Awards & Telecast

The Family Film Awards announced the nominees for its 24th ceremony honoring the best of Family Television, Film, and Music and its telecast presented by DYF Entertainment. Nominees and award winners in each category are selected by a Blue Ribbon Panel made up of entertainment industry executives.

Roger Neal and Olympia Antonio Gellini, Founder and President of World Film Institute and THE FAMILY Film Awards announced today the 24th Family Film Awards will take place at the Universal Hilton Hotel at Universal Studios in Los Angeles on February 25, 2021. Dean Cain will be the Master of Ceremonies. REELZ is set to air the telecast in Spring 2021. COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed during the taping of the show.

Iconic film star Ann-Margret will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award, Producer/Writer Bob Gale will accept the Iconic Film Award for "Back to the Future," the cast of "The Brady Bunch" will accept the Iconic Television Award and Michelle Yeoh will receive the Global Lifetime Achievement Award.

Legendary award winning actress, recording star and best-selling author Ann-Margret has starred in over fifty-five films including such hits as "Cincinnati Kid," "State Fair," "Tommy," "Carnal Knowledge," "Bye Bye Birdie," "Viva Las Vegas," "Stagecoach," "Grumpy Old Men" and its sequel to name a few of her career highlights. She received two Academy Award nominations, won five Golden Globe Awards, won an Emmy, is Grammy-nominated, is a three-time winner of the "Female Star of the Year" award and has been twice honored as "Outstanding Box Office Star of the Year" by the Theatre Owners of America.

She has co-starred with such luminaries as John Wayne, Elvis Presley, Anthony Hopkins, Jack Nicholson, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Kirk Douglas, Steve McQueen, Burt Reynolds and Walter Matthau among others.

Among the Nominees are:

Tim Allen ("Toy Story 4" & "Last Man Standing"), Tracee Ellis Ross ("Black-ish"), Robert Downey Jr. ("Avengers: Endgame"), Mark Hamill ("Star Wars: Episode IX-The Rise of Skywalker"), Will Smith ("Aladdin"), Daisy Ridley ("Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker"), Tom Hanks ("A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood"), Angelina Jolie ("Maleficent: Mistress of Evil"), Marisa Tomei ("Spider-man: Far From Home"), Saoirse Ronan ("Little Women"), Chiwetel Ejiofor ("The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind"), Randall Park ("Always Be My Maybe"), Nia Long ("The Banker"), Alex Kendrick ("Overcomer"), Jill Wagner ("Christmas Wishes and Mistletoe Kisses"), Holly A. Morris ("Overcomer"), Taika Waititi ("JoJo Rabbit"), Greta Gerwig ("Little Women"), Jason Ritter ("Raising Dion"), Ming-Na Wen ("Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."), Kristen Bell ("The Good Place"), Matthew Rhys ("A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood"), Adam Driver ("Star Wars: Episode IX-The Rise of Skywalker"), Scarlett Johansson ("JoJo Rabbit"), Annie Potts ("Toy Story 4"), Naomi Scott ("Aladdin"), Michelle Buteau ("Always Be My Maybe"), Josh Cooley ("Toy Story 4"), Ed O'Neill ("Modern Family"), Zoe Perry ("Young Sheldon"), Wendi McLendon-Covey ("The Goldbergs"), Nancy Travis ("Last Man Standing").

There will be a special live performance from "American Idol" alum Haley Reinhart performing the Elvis Presley classic "I Can't Help Falling in Love With You." Rebecca Guigui will perform "Won't You Be My Neighbor?"

Roger Neal of Neal Entertainment will serve as Executive Producer of THE FAMILY Film Awards. Jeannie Yi is Co-Executive Producing, along with Michael Maizes of SFM Entertainment and Disrptr is the production company. Xiaoqui Ma is the Chairwoman of the award show and telecast.

Roger Neal said "I am excited to bring this award show back to television and equally excited to have REELZ as our broadcast home."

"REELZ is pleased to be the television home for the 24th Family Film Awards," said Steve Cheskin, SVP of Programming at REELZ. "The telecast, which will air in Spring 2021, is a natural fit for REELZ whose viewers have a love for the magic of storytelling that movies deliver best and strong interest in the celebrities who bring those stories to life."