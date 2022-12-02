Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Noah Galvin to Star In Meet Cute's Holiday Rom-Com Series

The first episode debuts on December 6, 2022. 

Dec. 02, 2022  

Meet Cute, the leading entertainment company producing original scripted romantic comedies in audio format has cast actor and singer Noah Galvin to star in their December series, "Christmasuzannukkah."

Noah Galvin is best known for playing Dr. Asher Wolke in the TV series The Good Doctor, Kenny O'Neal in the ABC sitcom The Real O'Neals and for taking the lead role in the Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen. The first episode debuts on December 6, 2022.

In "Christmasuzannukkah," Noah (Noah Galvin) has never loved the holidays. His mom, Suzanne, is a well-known journalist who, come the holidays, is never not baking a cake or building a wreath or wrapping a present in an effort to avoid intimacy with her children. His sister, Sam, is always on some social justice crusade that makes him feel like a bad person.

Bracing himself for another lonely holiday surrounded by shouting people, Noah meets a handsome stranger at the General Store on his way into town: Eric. When Eric stops by the house, Suzanne invites him to dinner. The more the merrier, and besides, Suzanne likes nothing more than to introduce someone new to her very own holiday: Christmasuzannukkah.

Noah hardly has time to be annoyed that Eric fits in THE FAMILY better than he does because-in the barrage of things everyone wants to know about Eric-a bombshell: Eric has a boyfriend. Everyone learns what an open relationship is, except Noah, who learns that Christmasuzannukkah could be a whole lot worse than he's ever imagined.

Galvin will star alongside actress, comedian and author Amy Sedaris, as well as Danny Tamberelli, Torian Brackett, Eliza Hurwitz and Olivia Miller. Christmasuzannukkah is written by Evan Horwitz and directed and produced by Vincent Cacchione. Lucie Ledbetter and Amarlie Foster serve as Director of Creative Production and Director of Development, respectively, at Meet Cute.

"As a Jew who loves Christmas and Amy Sedaris, I jumped at the opportunity to celebrate both," said Galvin. " I think everyone will find something to love about Christmasuzannukkah."

"Christmasuzannukkah is quintessential holiday entertainment with a twist," said Naomi Shah, Meet Cute's Founder and CEO. "Listeners are really in for a treat this season with Noah and Amy as our stars."

Meet Cute is a modern entertainment brand with a focus on original scripted romantic comedies for Gen Z and millennial audiences. With its feel-good stories about human connection, Meet Cute expands on the traditional rom-com genre, enabling writers, actors, and directors to explore diverse characters in unique settings through bold narrative styles.

Meet Cute's rom-com incubator has created hundreds of evergreen stories from a diverse slate of writers and talent, including top-tier creatives like PRETTY LITTLE LIARS author Sara Shepard (Cruise Ship), "Bridgerton's" Charithra Chandran (A Mid-Semester Night's Dream), actor Owen Thiele (Green Mountain), singer Ellie Goulding (Belle Makes Twelve), and actor and dancer Julianne Hough (Taking Space & Transformation).

Each month, Meet Cute publishes an original six-episode series, as well as two additional shows, When I Met You and The Rom-Com Room, short videos on Instagram and TikTok, and a weekly scripted newsletter called "Scripts with Benefits."

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos



