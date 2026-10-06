John Goodman Reveals He Met His Wife at a Costume Party

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John Goodman gave hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos a glimpse into his personal life during a recent stop on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK, recounting the unusual circumstances under which he first met his wife. According to the episode description, the actor shared the story of how a costume party became the setting for the encounter that led to their relationship.

The conversation offered a lighthearted detour from Goodman's usual promotional appearances, with the actor walking through the specifics of the party and how the meeting unfolded. Rather than focusing on a current project, the segment centered entirely on this personal anecdote, giving viewers insight into a side of Goodman not typically covered in interviews tied to his film and television work.

Goodman's retelling touched on the kind of chance circumstance that can define a long partnership, with the costume element adding an unusual detail to an otherwise familiar kind of love story. The anecdote stood out as a rare moment of Goodman discussing his private life at length on a national talk show.

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