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Nicole Kidman confirmed during a Vanity Fair lie detector test that her widely circulated AMC Theatres advertisement gave her renewed A-List status, addressing the impact of the campaign on her public profile. The moment was featured in a clip shared by TODAY, drawing attention to how the ad shaped perceptions of the Oscar-winning actor beyond her film work.

Kidman, an Oscar-winning actor, became known in recent years for the AMC ad. The lie detector format pressed her to confirm or deny statements about her career and public image, and she affirmed that the commercial specifically gave her A-Lister status, according to the segment.

The exchange highlighted how a brief piece of advertising work took on a life beyond its original purpose, becoming a talking point tied closely to Kidman's name. Her willingness to address the ad directly under the pressure of a polygraph-style interview added a layer of candor to the topic.

The appearance offered a rare moment of the actor speaking plainly about how a piece of commercial work influenced her career narrative. The segment was posted to TODAY's channel as part of its coverage of celebrity interviews and pop culture moments.

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