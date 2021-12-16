Nicolas Cage, Guillermo Del Toro, Alice Books & Saniyya Sidney to Be Honored at the 5th Annual HCA Film Awards

The Hollywood Critics Association announced TODAY the recipients of their Acting Achievement, Filmmaking Achievement, Artisan on the Rise, and Star on the Rise Awards.

These honorary awards will be presented live during the 5th Annual HCA Film Awards, which will be held on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles. The awards ceremony will be simultaneously live-streamed on the HCA's official YouTube channel and will include a red carpet pre-show.

Nicolas Cage will be receiving this year's Acting Achievement Award. The award will celebrate Cage's prolific career while highlighting his remarkable performance in Michael Sarnoski's Pig. "Nicolas Cage is one of the most well-known actors working today," notes HCA President Nestor Bentancor. His career, which spans over four decades, covers every genre from action to comedy to drama. Cage has played countless iconic roles over the years including H.I. McDunnough in Raising Arizona, Peter Loew in Vampire's Kiss, Ben Sanderson in Leaving Las Vegas, Castor Troy in Face/Off, Charlie Kaufman and Donald Kaufman in Adaptation, Big Daddy in Kick-Ass, and Red Miller in Mandy, just to name a few. His latest performance as Rob in Pig has been widely praised as not only one of the best performances of the year but of his career."

Guillermo del Toro will be receiving this year's Filmmaking Achievement Award. "Guillermo del Toro is one of the most passionate filmmakers working TODAY and I am constantly in awe of his work," adds HCA Co-Founder Ashley Menzel. "He is the type of filmmaker whose work makes audiences fall in love with movies over and over again. From Pan's LABYRINTH to The Shape of Water to Nightmare Alley, Guillermo's passion and love for the craft is there front and center in every single film he makes. We couldn't be more excited to be celebrating Guillermo's entire body of work as a filmmaker at this year's event."

Cinematographer Alice Brooks will be honored with the Artisan on the Rise Award. "As an organization, we strive to celebrate and embrace the artisans as they are the unsung heroes behind every single film and tv show," adds HCA Founder Scott Menzel. The Artisan on the Rise award celebrates the work of a creative artist whose recent work proves that they are quickly becoming a major voice within their field. In 2021, Alice Brooks served as the cinematographer on two musicals, In The Heights and tick, tick...BOOM! and will be reuniting with Jon M. Chu for Wicked, which begins shooting early next year. "Brooks career is just beginning and we can't wait to see what she does next"

Saniyya Sidney will be presented with the Star on the Rise Award for her powerful performance in KING Richard. "Saniyya Sidney's performance as Venus Williams is amongst one of the best we've seen this year from an up-and-coming young talent," notes Bentancor. "Sidney holds her own against several Hollywood heavyweights in the film including Will Smith, Aunjanue Ellis, Jon Bernthal, and Dylan McDermott while perfectly bringing Venus Williams' inspiring story to life for the world to see." Sidney has previously appeared in such films as Fast Color, Fences, and Hidden Figures.