Nick Viall Signs Multi-Year Deal with Kast Media

Today podcast host and entertainment TV personality Nick Viall announced the launch of Viall Files Media Group, which will serve as a podcast network under the Kast Media umbrella. Viall's chart topping weekly multi-episode podcast The Viall Files, which was nominated for a People's Choice Award in 2020 and voted one of the Top 10 Podcasts of 2019 by AP, will be released under the newly formed network.



Viall, who has over 1.5 million social followers, has formed Viall Files Media Group to create and develop a slate of podcast programming. The expansion will include the development of shows across multiple genres, such as dating/relationships, pop-culture news and sports, among others; and will feature Viall hosting select shows in addition to solely producing others. Over the last two years Viall has proven to be a leader in the podcasting space, racking up over 40 million lifetime downloads for The Viall Files and executing recurring brand partnerships with Masterclass, Brooklinen, Better Help and more. The Viall Files discusses relationships and provides real and unfiltered dating advice; features weekly celebrity guests such as Chrishell Stause, Justin Long, Garcelle Beauvais, Nikki Glaser, Jason Ritter and January Jones; and often features recaps and insider insight from the latest in Bachelor Nation.



Kast Media creates podcasts that entertain, inform, and inspire, and is a leader in multi-channel visual podcast shows, with a monthly reach of over 12.5M. As a top 15 network, and one of the only remaining independents in the podcast industry, Kast creates, distributes, and monetizes its shows across both audio and video platforms. Other shows under their growing portfolio include "And That's Why We Drink," "The Mindset Mentor" and "I Don't Know About That with Jim Jefferies."



Viall is represented by UTA, Byron Ashley of Settebello Entertainment, Matt Rosen of Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher, LLP. and Metro PR.



"With the formation of Viall Files Media Group I am eager to continue the growth of my show The Viall Files, while developing more podcast programming and continuing to leverage the resources available to me through my partnership with Kast Media," said Nick Viall. "I am proud of everything we have accomplished over the past two years with my existing show and I can't wait to expand to other areas that are of personal interest to me, while also partnering with top tier talent to help bring their podcast vision to life within my new network."



"Kast is excited to expand its partnership with Nick Viall." Said Colin Thomson, Kast's Founder and CEO. "We're looking forward to continuing to support Nick in his vision for The Viall Files and beyond, and to amplifying Nick's uniquely compelling voice in podcasting."

Nick Viall is a podcast host and television personality. His weekly multi-episode podcast The Viall Files was nominated for a People's Choice Award in 2020 and voted one of the Top 10 Podcasts of 2019 by AP. The hit series discusses relationships and provides real and unfiltered dating advice. On Monday's he connects with his audience as callers "Ask Nick" for advice on all aspects of their lives, and on Wednesdays, Nick has a one on one conversation with celebrity, pop culture, and expert guests, challenging the way he looks at the world as he dives deep on a variety of topics.



As a host Nick most recently partnered with HFPA and Twitter to serve as a co-host on the 2021 Golden Globes Pre-Show. He most notably rose to fame after starring in the 21st season of ABC's The Bachelor. He has since appeared on Dancing with the Stars, where he was partnered with Peta Murgatroyd, and completed guest appearances on TV series such as Insecure, Teachers, Speechless, and Family Guy. Nick boasts an impressive social following of over 1.5M and is the Founder of Natural Habits Essential Oils.