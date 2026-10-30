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NewFest Award Winner IN TRANSIT Arrives in Theaters

Jennifer Ehle and Alex Sarrigeorgiou star in Jaclyn Bethany's drama about art, desire, and self-discovery in rural Maine.

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NewFest Award Winner IN TRANSIT Arrives in Theaters

IN TRANSIT, winner of the NewFest Audience Award for Best Narrative Feature, is arriving in theaters, with a digital release set for December 1st.

The film, directed by Jaclyn Bethany, follows Lucy, a bartender in a small town in Maine who tends bar at the local dive where she's worked for years, content in the rhythms of her quiet life with her longtime boyfriend, Tom. But when Ilse, a mysterious older artist adrift in her own life, asks Lucy to model for her, each woman stirs in the other the possibility of a different kind of meaning. Just as Lucy learns the bar is being sold and the life she's built may be slipping away, she has to reckon with what she truly wants.

IN TRANSIT is directed by Jaclyn Bethany (Tell That to the Winter Sea, Before the World Set on Fire). The film stars writer Alex Sarrigeorgiou as Lucy, Francois Arnaud (Heated Rivalry, Yellowjackets, The Borgias) as Tom, and Jennifer Ehle (Zero Dark Thirty, Pride and Prejudice) as Ilse. It is produced by C.C. Kellogg for Valmora Productions, Jaclyn Bethany for BKE Productions, and Alex Sarrigeorgiou for Little Language Films, alongside Sarah Keyes and Tara Sheffer, in association with Good Question Media. It is executive produced by C.C. Kellogg, Carl Black, Jaclyn Bethany, Alex Sarrigeorgiou and Jordan Hart.

Catalog Number: FTF-178

Length: 82 minutes

Festivals

NewFest 2025 (Audience Award for Best Narrative Feature)

Edinburgh International Film Festival 2025

Deauville American Film Festival 2025

New Hampshire Film Festival 2025 (Best Narrative Feature Award)

St. Louis International Film Festival 2025

Round Top Film Festival 2025

Melbourne Queer Film Festival 2025

Screenings

November 1, 2026 — The Broad Theatre, New Orleans, LA

November 2, 2026 — Images Cinema, Williamstown, MA

November 7, 2026 — Alamo Drafthouse, Los Angeles, CA

November 17, 2026 — Alamo Drafthouse, San Francisco, CA

November 20-26, 2026 — Colonial Theater, Belfast, ME

November 23, 2026 — Alamo Drafthouse, New York, NY

December 16, 2026 — Dreamland Theater, Nantucket, ME

More screenings are expected to be announced.

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