New LOKI Show on Disney+ Will Tie Into DOCTOR STRANGE 2

Disney+ is releasing a new Loki TV series on its upcoming streaming platform. According to Tech Radar, this new series will tie into the upcoming Doctor Strange 2, forcing fans to subscribe to Disney+ if they want to understand all of the action.

Marvel Chief Creative Officer Kevin Feige said, "If you want to understand everything in future Marvel movies, he says, you'll probably need a Disney+ subscription, because events from the new shows will factor into forthcoming films such as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness."

He also spoke on Loki's connection to Doctor Strange's sequel, saying, "I'm not sure we've actually acknowledged that before... but it does."

