Isabella Rosellini Set To Appear at The Plaza Cinema & Media Arts Center In Patchogue

On Thursday May 30th, please join discerning movie goers from all over Long Island for a special screening of the film La Chimera at The Plaza Cinema & Media Arts Center in Patchogue, Long Island NY 11772.

Renowned actress, activist and entrepreneur Isabella Rossellini, who stars in the film, will appear and hold an exclusive Q&A after the 7:30 show. General Admission is $65 and Member Admission is $55 for this event.

Please visit www.plazamac.org for tickets and more details.

Everyone has their own Chimera, something they try to achieve but never manage to find. For the band of tombaroli, thieves of ancient grave goods and archaeological wonders, the Chimera means redemption from work and the dream of easy wealth. For Arthur, the Chimera looks like the woman he lost, Beniamina. To find her, Arthur challenges the invisible, searches everywhere, goes inside the earth-in search of the door to the afterlife of which myths speak. In an adventurous journey between the living and the dead, between forests and cities, between celebrations and solitudes, the intertwined destinies of these characters unfold, all in search of the Chimera.

The Plaza Cinema & Media Arts Center is a non-profit, 501(c)(3), community-supported organization. Its mission is to celebrate the power and magic of film as an art form and as a medium for multicultural exchange and social responsibility by:

-Screening quality mainstream, independent, and foreign films, and opera and theatre productions captured live from world stages

-Offering field trips, medial literacy workshops, and classes in filmmaking and animation

-Contributing to the economic and cultural development of the community

-Presenting curated series and festivals with guest speakers

As a cultural center, The Plaza attracts tourism. Many out-of-town patrons who come to see a film or take a class also shop at neighboring businesses and dine at local restaurants. Media Arts classes provide creative outlets for children and teens. Field trips, media literacy workshops, and professional development classes for teachers create a vital synergy between education and the arts. As a community-supported organization, The Plaza is a safe, inclusive, and equitable public forum for various community groups, individuals, artists, musicians, filmmakers, and non-profit advocacy groups to connect, collaborate, discuss, and support each other, particularly when facing life's ups and downs.

For more information on The Plaza Cinema & Media Arts Center, please visit: www.plazamac.org

