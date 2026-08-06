HEART OF THE BEAST Featurette Spotlights Brad Pitt and Co-Star Odin

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Paramount Pictures has released a new featurette for HEART OF THE BEAST, offering a behind-the-scenes look at Brad Pitt and his canine co-star, who plays the combat dog Odin. The film, directed by David Ayer, follows Special Forces officer James Belmont and Odin as they survive a plane crash and fight to endure the Alaskan wilderness. HEART OF THE BEAST is set for release in theatres on September 25, 2026.

Synopsis

After a harrowing plane crash, Special Forces officer James Belmont (Brad Pitt) and his combat dog, Odin, find themselves stranded deep in the Alaskan wilderness. Together, they are forced into a brutal fight for survival against the elements. From acclaimed filmmaker David Ayer, Heart of the Beast is an intense adventure thriller that explores the unbreakable bond between a man and his best friend as they face their greatest battle yet.

Executive Producers

Damien Chazelle, Scott Lumpkin, Cameron Alexander, Chris Long, Pete Chiappetta, Anthony Tittanegro, Andrew Lary, Sophie Cassidy, Zack Conroy

The cast includes Brad Pitt, J.K. Simmons, and Anna Lambe. The film was written by Cameron Alexander and produced by Olivia Hamilton, Marty Bowen, David Ayer, and Brad Pitt, with Damien Chazelle among the executive producers. Credits are not final and remain subject to change.

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