New Discovery Channel Series CONTACT Premieres August 7

It's the age-old question that has daunted scientists, government officials, explorers, religious leaders and populations around the world for centuries - have aliens made contact with Earth? While more than half the U.S. population believes they have, most sightings and theories still lack the evidential proof to silence the naysayers. In an all new Discovery Channel series, CONTACT, six highly trained investigators seek to find the answers we've all been searching for. Using groundbreaking CIA developed software, military special operations investigative techniques and boots-on-the-ground journalism to track down leads around the world, CONTACT is the first ever global investigation to determine whether or not aliens have made contact here on Earth.

CONTACT premieres Wednesday, August 7 at 10pm ET/PT on Discovery Channel and again on Thursday, August 8 at 9pm ET/PT on Science Channel. Viewers can also watch full episodes anytime on the Discovery GO app, free with their paid TV subscription.

Led by former CIA Targeting Officer, Myke Cole and Conflict Analyst Dr. Michael Livingston PhD, and featuring renowned astrophysicist and international space journalist, Sarah Cruddas, former USMC Special Ops Intel Officer, Nick Karnaze, Award-winning investigative journalist Paul Beban and former Green Beret Intelligence Sergeant Kawa Mawlayee, CONTACT follows investigators on their journey to find the evidence needed to prove that aliens have made contact with the human world.

Taking a radical, new and comprehensive approach by bringing together millions of data points, credible eye-witness accounts and declassified government reports, investigators will for the first time begin piecing together empirical evidence that has the potential to solve a puzzle of galactic proportions.

Whether it's declassified footage of fast-moving objects, patterns in social media sightings that coincide with seismic activity, or eyewitness accounts that connect to evidence from the past, the team of investigators leave no stone unturned. By using state-of-the-art technology paired with social media's unique ability to connect and share stories across the globe, investigators are able to gather intel and identify patterns like never before. From astrophysicists and journalists, to former Green Beret interrogators and professors, CONTACT's team of experts take viewers on a search for answers that is out of this world.

CONTACT is produced for Discovery Channel by Karga Seven Pictures, a RED ARROW Studios company. For Karga Seven, Jason Wolf, Sarah Wetherbee, Kelly McPherson, and Emre Sahin serve as executive producers and Johnny Beechler as co-executive producer and showrunner. For Discovery, Bill Howard is executive producer and Paola Espinosa is coordinating producer.

