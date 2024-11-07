New Bill Maher Original Comedy Special Debuting in January

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The HBO Original comedy special BILL MAHER: IS ANYONE ELSE SEEING THIS? debuts in January, marking Maher’s 13th comedy special for the network. The comedian, writer, and host of “Real Time with Bill Maher” will tape his special in front of a live audience at the CIBC Theater in Chicago, Illinois.

“I almost called this special ‘You Won’t Feel Safe’, because if you’re purely a team player in American politics, you won’t. This one is for the 80% of Americans who want to see crazy called out no matter where it comes from. And the last twenty minutes on my sex life, that’s for everybody," says Bill Maher.

Maher headlined his first special on HBO in 1989 and has starred in 12 solo specials for the network to date including, “Bill Maher: Be More Cynical” (2000), “I’m Swiss” (2005), “Bill Maher … But I’m Not Wrong” (2010), “Bill Maher: Live from Oklahoma” (2018), and his most recent, “#Adulting” (2022). His weekly HBO series, “Real Time with Bill Maher,” is currently in its landmark 22nd season. First on “Politically Incorrect” and for more than twenty years on “Real Time,” Maher’s combination of unflinching honesty and big laughs have garnered him 41 Emmy nominations.

Executive producers are Bill Maher, Marc Gurvitz, Marcus Raboy, and Neal Marshall; producer Rhonda Freeson.

Comments