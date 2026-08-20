Never After Dark to Open in Theaters, Trailer and Poster Released

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NEVER AFTER DARK will open in theaters September 25th. The film is written and directed by Dave Boyle.

Winner of the SXSW Midnighter Audience Award and the Grand Jury Prize for Feature Film at the Overlook Film Festival, NEVER AFTER DARK stars SAG Award and Critics' Choice Award winner Moeka Hoshi (SHOGUN) as Airi, a wandering medium who spends her life guiding restless spirits out of the world of the living. Summoned to an isolated country house, she comes face to face with a grotesque apparition with powers that defy Airi's experience. As she digs deeper into the house's past, a secret comes to light — and Airi finds herself hunted by a far more unpredictable force. For the first time, her greatest adversary is not the supernatural, but the living.

Directed and written by Dave Boyle, the film also stars Kento Kaku (HOUSE OF NINJAS), Kurumi Inagaki (HOUSE OF NINJAS), Mutsuo Yoshioka (CHIME), Bokuzo Masana (TOKYO VICE) and Tae Kimura (ALL AROUND US).

The film runs 105 minutes.

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