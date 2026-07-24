Fuji Faces an Impossible Sacrifice in This SHŌGUN Scene

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A scene released by FX from its limited series SHŌGUN places two of the show's central characters at a moment of profound emotional weight. As Fuji, played by Moeka Hoshi, struggles to surrender her son in an act of duty forced upon her family, Lady Mariko, played by Anna Sawai, steps in to help her find the strength to endure the sacrifice.

SHŌGUN is set in Japan in the year 1600, at the dawn of a century-defining civil war. The series follows Lord Yoshii Toranaga as he fights for his life against enemies on the Council of Regents, a conflict set in motion when a mysterious European ship is discovered marooned near a fishing village. The scene between Mariko and Fuji comes from the series' first episode and illustrates the personal costs woven into the show's larger political drama.

The series is based on James Clavell's novel and streams exclusively on Hulu. All episodes are currently available. The score for the production was composed by Atticus Ross, Leopold Ross, and Nick Chuba, as previously reported by BroadwayWorld, with the soundtrack released by Hollywood Records.

Co-creators Justin Marks and Rachel Kondo developed the adaptation, and Marks received the Writer's Writer Award at the 2024 Austin Film Festival in recognition of his work on the series.

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