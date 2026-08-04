Blackthorne and Buntaro Clash Over Sake in Tense New SHŌGUN Scene

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FX has released a new scene from its limited series SHŌGUN showing a charged encounter between John Blackthorne, played by Cosmo Jarvis, and Buntaro, played by Shinnosuke Abe. The two men share what begins as a simple drink of sake but quickly turns into a battle of wills, with Lady Mariko, played by Anna Sawai, left to translate their exchange as the tension between them escalates.

The scene comes from Episode 5 of SHŌGUN, a series based on James Clavell's novel and set in Japan in 1600 at the start of a century-defining civil war. The larger story follows Lord Yoshii Toranaga as he fights to survive against enemies on the Council of Regents, a conflict triggered by the arrival of a mysterious European ship marooned near a fishing village. Blackthorne's presence as an outsider navigating Japanese customs and rivalries has repeatedly put him at odds with figures like Buntaro, and this standoff underscores how quickly a shared drink can turn into a contest of pride.

Mariko's role as translator places her squarely between the two men, a position the series has used before to highlight the emotional and cultural stakes riding on her every word. In another recently released scene, Mariko was shown helping Fuji find the strength to surrender her son, another moment in which her steadying presence carries weight for those around her, as detailed in a previous BroadwayWorld report on SHŌGUN.

All episodes of SHŌGUN are available to stream on Hulu.

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