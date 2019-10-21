Netflix to Launch Romantic Comedy CRASH LANDING ON YOU

Netflix Inc., the world's leading Internet entertainment service, announced that a Korean romantic comedy series Crash Landing on You (Korean title: 사랑의 불시착) will launch globally later this year.

Starring two of the most popular Korean actors Hyun Bin (Memories of the Alhambra, Secret Garden) and Son Ye-jin (Something in the Rain, A Moment to Remember) as the main cast, Crash Landing on You is a love story of an oddly-matched couple because they come from such different backgrounds. Yoon Se-ri, played by Son Ye-jin, is a beautiful heiress and a leading fashion businesswoman in South Korea, meets North Korean military officer Lee Jung-hyeok, played by Hyun Bin, when she is swept up by a wind storm and accidentally crashes in North Korean territory while paragliding.

Jung-hyeok's life has been nothing but great so far and he has a bright future ahead of him. His self confidence, which stems from his elite and prestigious background, makes him a man of principle and no-compromise. For Se-ri, her life in the South is even better, almost as good as that of a royal family. She has her family's wealth and successful business of her own. But the unexpected accident happens, turning her life completely upside down. No one in North Korea obviously gets her.

Although Jung-hyeok and Se-ri find the situation equally absurd, they begin to have feelings for each other in spite of themselves, given that Jung-hyeok is the only one to hide and protect Se-ri from authorities in the North.

Like Dorothy who meets the Wizard of Oz by accident, or like the pilot who meets the little prince by crash landing in a desert, Crash Landing on You depicts how an endless cycle of luck, destiny and beautiful stories can begin from unlikely and unexpected misfortunes, bad luck, and crash landings.

Crash Landing on You is directed by Lee Jung-hyo (Romance is a Bonus Book, The Good Wife), and written by Park Ji-eun (My Love for the Star, Queen of Housewives).





