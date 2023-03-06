Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Netflix is a Joke Fest Sets 2024 Dates

The Netflix is a Joke Fest is returning to Los Angeles May 2 - May 12, 2024.

Mar. 06, 2023  

Mark your calendars because Netflix is a Joke Fest is returning to Los Angeles May 2 - May 12, 2024 with the biggest names in comedy performing at dozens of venues spanning the city, continuing the company's push into live comedy. The announcement comes on the evening of Netflix's first-ever live streaming special, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage.

Netflix is a Joke launched its inaugural festival in April of 2022, selling over 260,000 tickets, MAKING IT the biggest comedy festival in the US.

The 12-day festival boasted 295 shows and 336 comedians across more than 35 venues in LA, and tied for the longest run of shows at the Hollywood Bowl. History was also made with Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias becoming the first solo comedian to ever play Dodger Stadium and selling over 50,000 tickets.

Highlights of the 2022 Netflix is a Joke Fest included shows from the biggest comedians in the world including Dave Chappelle, John Mulaney, Wanda Sykes, Snoop Dogg, Bill Burr, Tim Robinson, Stand Out: An LGBTQ Celebration, Cobra Kai, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, Seth Rogen and so much more.

About Netflix

Netflix is one of the world's leading entertainment services with 231 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, films and games across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can play, pause and resume watching as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, and can change their plans at any time.



