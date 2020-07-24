Netflix Renews OUTER BANKS For Second Season

The Series Was Created by Jonas Pate, Josh Pate, and Shannon Burke

Netflix has renewed the breakout YA series Outer Banks for a second season.

The series is created by Jonas Pate, Josh Pate, and Shannon Burke, who will all return as showrunners and executive producers.

Series stars Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, Austin North, Drew Starkey, Deion Smith, and Charles Esten are all set to reprise their roles.

Season 1 premiered on April 15, 2020 and is currently streaming globally, only on Netflix.

Outer Banks is a coming of age story that follows a tight-knit group of local teens (the "Pogues") in the beach vacation destination of the Outer Banks of North Carolina. When a hurricane kills the power for the summer season, it sets off a chain of illicit events that force the friends to make life-altering decisions. The search for their ringleader's missing father, forbidden romances, a high-stakes treasure hunt, and the escalating conflict between the Pogues and their rivals turn their summer into one filled with mystery and adventure they'll never forget.

Related Articles View More TV Stories