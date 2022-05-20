Netflix Renews HEARTSTOPPER For Two More Seasons
The graphic novel author and illustrator Alice Oseman returns as writer and creator.
Netflix has TODAY announced that Heartstopper will return for two more seasons, produced by See-Saw Films. The graphic novel author and illustrator Alice Oseman returns as writer and creator.
Since the series debuted in April 2022:
Heartstopper weekly book sales in the US have increased 1700%. Volume 1 is currently the number one YA fiction book in the US and featured on the NYT bestseller list.
The series has a 100% Critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes and is 'certified fresh.'
Talent Instagram followings have exploded with Kit Connor at 3.4M and Joe Locke at 2.5M, both had just over 100K followers a month prior to launch
On TikTok, #heartstopper has now amassed over 4.3B views.
Heartstopper, for the fourth consecutive week, topped Variety's Trending TV chart the week of May 9-15. The Trending TV chat tracks audience interactions across Twitter including tweets, retweets, likes and hashtags.
The series reached the Netflix Top Ten list in 54 countries.