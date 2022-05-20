Netflix Renews HEARTSTOPPER For Two More Seasons

Netflix has TODAY announced that Heartstopper will return for two more seasons, produced by See-Saw Films. The graphic novel author and illustrator Alice Oseman returns as writer and creator.

Since the series debuted in April 2022:

Heartstopper weekly book sales in the US have increased 1700%. Volume 1 is currently the number one YA fiction book in the US and featured on the NYT bestseller list.

The series has a 100% Critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes and is 'certified fresh.'

Talent Instagram followings have exploded with Kit Connor at 3.4M and Joe Locke at 2.5M, both had just over 100K followers a month prior to launch

On TikTok, #heartstopper has now amassed over 4.3B views.

Heartstopper, for the fourth consecutive week, topped Variety's Trending TV chart the week of May 9-15. The Trending TV chat tracks audience interactions across Twitter including tweets, retweets, likes and hashtags.

The series reached the Netflix Top Ten list in 54 countries.

Boy meets boy. Boys become friends. Boys fall in love. When gentle Charlie and rugby-loving Nick meet at secondary school, they quickly discover that their unlikely friendship is blossoming into an unexpected romance. Charlie, Nick and their circle of friends must navigate the ever-relatable journey of self discovery and acceptance, supporting each other as they learn to find their most authentic selves.