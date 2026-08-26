Netflix Expands Heartland Drama Slate With MY LIFE WITH THE WALTER BOYS, RANSOM CANYON

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Netflix is expanding its lineup of heartland dramas, with new seasons of MY LIFE WITH THE WALTER BOYS and RANSOM CANYON joining LITTLE HOUSE ON THE PRAIRIE, along with a new look at CREW GIRL and a premiere date for GUARDING STARS.

The streamer says audiences are increasingly drawn to comfort viewing set in the American heartland: a Texas Hill Country ranch, a Carolina lowcountry porch, a Minnesota prairie town, a Colorado rodeo circuit and more. MY LIFE WITH THE WALTER BOYS Season 3 recently rode to #1 on the Netflix Global Top 10, joining RANSOM CANYON Season 2 and LITTLE HOUSE ON THE PRAIRIE, which topped the list not long ago and landed at #2 on the overall Nielsen streaming chart. Netflix points to VIRGIN RIVER, SWEET MAGNOLIAS, REMARKABLY BRIGHT CREATURES and AMERICA'S SWEETHEARTS: THE DALLAS COWBOYS CHEERLEADERS as part of the same pattern, with viewers gravitating toward stories built around connection and optimism.

'The prairie is both dangerous and beautiful,' said LITTLE HOUSE ON THE PRAIRIE showrunner Rebecca Sonnenshine. 'But we always try to find a moment for our characters to connect at the end of each episode — that unconditional love is a beacon in the darkness.'

These shows draw their comfort from real corners of the American map. RANSOM CANYON unfolds across Texas Hill Country. LITTLE HOUSE ON THE PRAIRIE follows the Ingalls family carving out a life on the frontier. MY LIFE WITH THE WALTER BOYS is set on a Colorado ranch in the fictional town of Silver Falls, complete with rodeo teams and small-town gossip. CREW GIRL, arriving this fall, trades in the Culture Clash of an East Coast prep school.

'These comfort watch shows speak to something for this audience,' RANSOM CANYON showrunner Vivian Lin says, 'fish-out-of-water stories, love triangles, finding unexpected friendships.'

Comfort and heartland titles like VIRGIN RIVER, SWEET MAGNOLIAS, SULLIVAN'S CROSSING and others have collectively pulled in over 1B views on Netflix from 2023 through June 2026. This year alone, new seasons of VIRGIN RIVER, SWEET MAGNOLIAS and SULLIVAN'S CROSSING, plus the Emmy-nominated film REMARKABLY BRIGHT CREATURES, added more than 150M views in the first half of 2026. Altogether, more than 20 of these titles have appeared in the Netflix Global Top 10, with six of them climbing all the way to #1. Many have found their way into the Top 10 in all 93 countries.

MY LIFE WITH THE WALTER BOYS has now spent 18 combined weeks on the Global Top 10 across Seasons 1-3 and drawn more than 150M views since 2023, with the release of Season 3 even pulling Season 1 back onto the charts. LITTLE HOUSE ON THE PRAIRIE spent five weeks in the Top 10 overall and landed in the Top 10 in 85 countries, hitting #1 in 20 of them. RANSOM CANYON has spent a combined eight weeks in the Top 10 across its first two seasons and reached the Top 10 in 77 countries. REMARKABLY BRIGHT CREATURES spent four weeks in the Global Top 10 and reached the Top 10 in 85 countries. VIRGIN RIVER is one of Netflix's longest-running scripted series and has appeared in the Global Top 10 English TV List 34 times since the weekly Netflix Top 10 lists started in 2021.

'The shows you watch as a young person tend to be the shows you fall in love with and remember your whole life,' said MY LIFE WITH THE WALTER BOYS showrunner Melanie Halsall. 'I don't see this as a 'YA show,' I see it as a drama about young people — the emotions speak to a much wider audience.'

Two new arrivals are set to join the slate. CREW GIRL premieres September 10 and follows 16-year-old rowing prodigy Teagan Tao (Miku Martineau), who starts over at a new East Coast prep school with no girls' rowing team and ends up coxing the boys' notoriously dysfunctional varsity crew instead.

Netflix also announced that GUARDING STARS will premiere globally on Netflix November 18. Directed by Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum and starring Leighton Meester and Jared Padalecki, the holiday romance flips the classic bodyguard trope on its head, following a no-nonsense bodyguard assigned to protect a charming movie star over the holidays, with predictably complicated results.

Beyond these shows and movies, the comfort slate keeps expanding, with Season 2 of LEANNE (August 27), more VIRGIN RIVER and LITTLE HOUSE to come, and films like A DOG'S PERFECT CHRISTMAS rounding things out. Netflix notes the tradition dates back through series like XO, KITTY and films including RUTH & BOAZ, THE WRONG PARIS, FEEL THE BEAT, WALK. RIDE. RODEO., BLUE MIRACLE, RESCUED BY RUBY and DUMPLIN'.

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