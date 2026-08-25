OUTER BANKS Final Season Debuts at No. 1 on Netflix Top 10

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The fifth and final season of OUTER BANKS debuted at the top of the English TV list on Netflix's weekly Top 10 rankings for the week of Aug. 17-23, 2026, drawing 9.4 million views. The newest episodes of the young adult series see the North Carolina barrier island town's working-class Pogues grappling with a major loss, and pursuing a stolen artifact that may have the power to change their fortunes. This marks the series' fourth consecutive season to debut at the top of the list.

OBX fans are also tuning in to the show's five-season soundtrack, including The Pogue's viral anthem, 'Left Hand Free' by alt-J.

YA fans also pushed DON'T SAY GOOD LUCK to the top of the English film list, where it collected 12.8 million views. Sunny Sandler (YOU ARE SO NOT INVITED TO MY BAT MITZVAH) stars in the coming-of-age dramedy as a student who nabs the lead in her high school musical. She seizes center stage while also dealing with her own drama at home with her parents, played by Melanie Lynskey and Max Greenfield.

MY BRILLIANT CAREER traversed the Australian bush to land at No. 2 on the English TV list with 4.7 million views. Based on Miles Franklin's book, the period drama follows headstrong aspiring writer Sybylla Melvyn (Philippa Northeast), who is sent to live with her wealthy grandmother and suddenly finds herself pulled between ambition and love. Speaking of romance, MY LIFE WITH THE WALTER BOYS Season 3 wrangled the No. 3 spot for its third week on the list, earning 4.3 million views. It sees lovestruck teen Jackie (Nikki Rodriguez) make a big decision between polar-opposite brothers Cole (Noah LaLonde) and Alex (Ashby Gentry). Season 4 is currently in production.

The third season of the edgy workplace sitcom TIRES, about cousins (Steve Gerben and Shane Gillis) who operate their family's auto repair business, rose to the No. 5 spot — the highest-ever ranking for the series — with 2.8 million views. Holding No. 7 on the English TV list this week with 2.5 million views, the Harlan Coben adaptation I WILL FIND YOU moved up to No. 7 on Netflix's ranking of the Most Popular Shows of All Time — it had 115.4 million views across 10 weeks.

THE LAST HOUSE, the sci-fi thriller starring Greta Lee and Wagner Moura as parents surviving against a mysterious threat, moved into the No. 2 spot on the English film list with 12 million views. That's followed by FREEFALL: A RECKONING FOR BOEING, the documentary that investigates the iconic aviation giant, in the No. 3 spot with 4.7 million views. And the Kevin Hart comedy 72 HOURS held the No. 4 spot in its fifth week on the list, collecting 4 million views.

Viewers continue to tune into true-crime documentary series. CONVERSATIONS WITH A KILLER: THE CHARLES MANSON TAPES, tracing the cult leader's rise and the media frenzy that surrounded his trial, called up the No. 4 spot on the English TV list with 3.1 million views. Additionally, THE IDAHO MURDERS: COLLEGE NIGHTMARE, chronicling the 2022 murder cases of four University of Idaho students, took the No. 10 spot on the list with 1.8 million views.

FACING EL CHAPO premiered at the top of the non-English film list with 18 million views. Inspired on a true story, the Mexican crime thriller from director Chava Cartas (COUNTERATTACK) kicks off when a pair of police officers pull over a stolen vehicle — only to discover the infamous drug lord Joaquín 'El Chapo' Guzmán inside.

Swedish crime thriller BLOOD SACRIFICE launched in the top spot on the non-English TV list with 7 million views. Created by George Kay (LUPIN), the series follows a detective who's forced to work with his estranged father while investigating a string of violent murders targeting his fellow officers.

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Photo Credit: Netflix



Photo Credit: Netflix

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