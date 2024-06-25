Netflix Drops Teaser Posters for SAVING BIKINI BOTTOM: THE SANDY CHEEKS MOVIE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On August 2, Netflix will release Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie, a new movie based on the popular animated series SpongeBob SquarePants.

When Bikini Bottom and all its denizens are suddenly scooped out of the ocean, Sandy Cheeks and SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS journey to Texas to save the town from a villainous plot.

The cast includes Carolyn Lawrence, Tom Kenny, Wanda Sykes, Clancy Brown, Bill Fagerbakke, Mr. Lawrence, Rodger Bumpass, Johnny Knoxville, Craig Robinson, Grey Delisle, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, and Matty Cardarople.

The movie is directed by Liza Johnson, with a teleplay by Kaz and Tom Stern

Take a look at the new teaser posters below:

