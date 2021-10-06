Netflix Announces THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER Series

Netflix and Intrepid Pictures TODAY announced a new limited series created by Mike Flanagan titled The Fall of the House of Usher, based on multiple works from Edgar Allan Poe.

The Fall of the House of Usher marks the fifth series for Flanagan and Trevor Macy at Netflix under their Intrepid Pictures overall deal, including: the fan-beloved THE HAUNTING OF series - THE HAUNTING OF Hill House and THE HAUNTING OF Bly Manor; the recently launched and critically-lauded Midnight Mass, and the upcoming The Midnight Club.

From creator Mike Flanagan, the limited series will consist of eight episodes. Mike Flanagan and Michael Fimognari will each direct four episodes. Executive producers include Trevor Macy and Flanagan of Intrepid Pictures; Emmy Grinwis and Michael Fimognari.