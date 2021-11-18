Netflix Announces Queer Eye Season 6 Premiere

The Emmy® Award-winning QUEER EYE returns in a search for a whole new roster of heroes in need of a little TLC. The new season will debut on December 31, 2021.

Get ready, y'all! This season, Queer Eye's fearless ambassadors head to the Lone Star state with a homebase in Austin, TX. Watch as they work their life-changing magic yet again and transform the lives of deserving Texans.

Queer Eye stars Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, Karamo Brown, Tan France, and Bobby Berk.

Watch the date announcement video below: