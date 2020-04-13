Netflix Announces Premiere Date for HANNAH GADSBY: DOUGLAS

Apr. 13, 2020  
Netflix has announced that HANNAH GADSBY: DOUGLAS premieres globally on May 26, 2020.

Emmy and Peabody award winning comedian Hannah Gadsby stopped the comedy world in its tracks with her genre bending show, Nanette.

Having given herself her very own tough act to follow, she named her difficult second album after her eldest dog and took it for a walk across the planet, finishing up in Los Angeles and recording her second Netflix comedy special, Hannah Gadbsy: Douglas.

You can expect your expectations to be set and met by Douglas: a tour from the dog park to the renaissance and back guided by one of comedy's most sparkling and surprising minds.



