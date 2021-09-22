Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Netflix Acquires Roald Dahl Story Company With Hopes to Expand Universe

Netflix's film adaption of Matilda: The Musical is set for release in December 2022.

Sep. 22, 2021  
Netflix has announced that it is acquired the Roald Dahl Story Company, now planning to create and expand the Road Dahl universe into new films, series, live theatre, immersive experiences, and more.

Variety reports that the $1 billion deal was struck in 2018. All Roald Dahl Story Company employees will keep their current positions at the company but will now operate from inside Netflix.

Aside from the previously announced Matilda movie musical the new plan will also include a new animated series based on the world of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Other titles announced in a teaser released by Netflix include The BFG and The Twits.

The Matilda movie musical will premiere December 2, 2022. The cast of "Matilda" includes Alisha Weir as Matilda, Emma Thompson as Miss Trunchbull, Lashana Lynch as Miss Honey, Stephen Graham and Andrea Riseborough as Matilda's parents Mr. and Mrs. Wormwood, and Sindhu Vee as librarian Mrs. Phelps.

Watch Netflix's announcement below:


From This Author Michael Major