Netflix Acquires Roald Dahl Story Company With Hopes to Expand Universe
Netflix's film adaption of Matilda: The Musical is set for release in December 2022.
Netflix has announced that it is acquired the Roald Dahl Story Company, now planning to create and expand the Road Dahl universe into new films, series, live theatre, immersive experiences, and more.
Variety reports that the $1 billion deal was struck in 2018. All Roald Dahl Story Company employees will keep their current positions at the company but will now operate from inside Netflix.
Aside from the previously announced Matilda movie musical the new plan will also include a new animated series based on the world of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Other titles announced in a teaser released by Netflix include The BFG and The Twits.
The Matilda movie musical will premiere December 2, 2022. The cast of "Matilda" includes Alisha Weir as Matilda, Emma Thompson as Miss Trunchbull, Lashana Lynch as Miss Honey, Stephen Graham and Andrea Riseborough as Matilda's parents Mr. and Mrs. Wormwood, and Sindhu Vee as librarian Mrs. Phelps.
Watch Netflix's announcement below:
Excited to announce that the Roald Dahl Story Company (RDSC) and Netflix are joining forces to bring some of the world's most loved stories to current and future fans in creative new ways.
"We are now about to visit the most marvellous places and see the most wonderful things." pic.twitter.com/NIiBeStJm2
- Netflix (@netflix) September 22, 2021