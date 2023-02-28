Christopher Carter Sanderson announces that British author, Neil Gaiman, has endorsed his renaming of the two famous Murderers in his feature film of Shakespeare's Richard III. "Croup" and "Vandemar" have been changed in homage to Mr. Gaiman's magical Neverwhere series.

Richard III will be Mr. Sanderson's third feature film, following upon his award-

winning feature films of Macbeth and Hamlet. All are filmed entirely in close up and in the 9/16 aspect ratio of TikTok and FaceTime.

The films build on his long and successful career of celebrated Shakespeare with Gorilla Rep in NYC theater, Yale Drama School degree, teaching Shakespeare at Princeton, and recent Lifetime Achievement Award from New York Shakespeare.

Filipino star of film, screen, and stage Joshua Spafford stars in the title role in Richard

III. Casting is being completed this week featuring William Daniels in the role of KING Henry

VI.

Richard III's international cast of 54 includes film and theater veterans Marnye Young,

Ed Banas, Dexter Phillip, Ivan Masterson, Marlena Vega, Peter Welch, Tom Staggs, Bruce

Barton, Alex Gossard, Josh Drimmer, Michael Jennings Mahoney, Aria Odendaal, Kara Vito,

Meredith Kadet Sanderson, Jamie Wilson (John Anthony Martin Esteva Wilson), Mahlivanh T Fleckenstein, Max Herzfeld, Roselyn Perez, Jeremy Domingo, Rodney To, Max Kadet

Sanderson, Lynda Kennedy, Brett Singer, William Daniels, Eric Cheung, Jonathan Reed Wexler, Dandy (the TikTok personality), Tim Cusack, Dan Chen, Mary Frank Swaim, George P. Lombardo, Diane Magnuson, Meaghan Bloom-Fluitt, Katelynn Staggs, Wendy Urban-Mead, Jack Zullo as the newly renamed CROUP, Gary Nohealii Neal as the newly renamed

VANDEMAR, Mark Greenfield, John Peterson, Khalid Rivera, Mtr. Suzanne Guthrie, Rit

Weaver, Josh Silverman, Jacob Knoll, John Clancy, Jy Murphy, Maynard Bagang, James

Jumaway, Michael Laurence, Jeff Raab, and Damian Jermaine Thompson.

Gorilla Rep NYC's Founding Artistic and Producing Director since 1992, award-winning

director Christopher Carter Sanderson attended the David Geffen School of Drama at Yale,

taught Shakespeare at Princeton, and has helmed countless celebrated productions for Gorilla Rep and around the world including dozens of high-quality Shakespearean productions. Richard III is his third feature film. Mr. Sanderson is a proud US Navy veteran.

Gorilla Rep NYC's Founding Artistic and Producing Director since 1992, award-winning director Christopher Carter Sanderson attended the David Geffen School of Drama at Yale, taught Shakespeare at Princeton, and has helmed countless celebrated productions for Gorilla Rep and around the world including dozens of high-quality Shakespearean productions. Richard III is his third feature film. Mr. Sanderson is a proud US Navy veteran.