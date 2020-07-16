National TV Academy Launches Viewing Platform

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) today announced the launch of a dedicated online viewing platform for the Emmy® Awards ceremonies it produces. Powered by Vimeo's leading over-the-top (OTT) technology, the platform will make the National Academy's Emmy® programming available on nearly every major web browser, mobile device, and "set top" streaming device.

"Television programming and its underlying technology have each gone through immense change over the more than seven decades the Emmys have recognized excellence in both facets of our industry," said Adam Sharp, NATAS President & CEO. "Our awards have adapted through each of these transitions. Working with Vimeo, we now bring our celebration of this dynamic community of creators to all of the devices the audience uses to watch the television programming they love."

"More than ever before, virtual experiences have become a powerful component of our daily lives. We're proud to partner with NATAS and to offer Vimeo's best-in-class streaming technology, seamless user experience, and uncompromising support to the Emmys' many fans," said Kathleen Barrett, SVP, Enterprise, Vimeo. "Now global audiences can unlock the awards content they know and love without missing a beat."

Upcoming events to stream live on the platform include:

The 47th Annual Daytime Emmy® Awards - Digital Dramas Sunday, July 19, 2020 at 9 p.m. EDT / 6 p.m. PDT

The 47th Annual Daytime Emmy® Awards - Children's, Lifestyle, & Animation Sunday, July 26, 2020 at 8 p.m. EDT / 5 p.m. PDT

The 41st Annual Sports Emmy® Awards Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 8 p.m. EDT / 5 p.m. PDT

The 41st Annual News & Documentary Emmy® Awards September 2020

The platform will also feature exclusive "Behind the Emmy®" interviews, memorable moments from past Emmy® ceremonies, historical archives, and events from the National Academy's 19 regional chapters.

All programming is viewable on the web at watch.theemmys.tv

Apps are available for iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Android phones and tablets, Android TV, Fire TV, and Roku by searching for "The Emmys" in the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, Roku Channel Store, or Amazon FireTV Appstore. Users may download content for offline viewing on iOS and Android and sync watchlists across multiple devices.

