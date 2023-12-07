Natasha Lyonne-Directed Jacqueline Novak Comedy Special Coming to Netflix

Comedian Jacqueline Novak’s GET ON YOUR KNEES, her break-out hit stand-up show about the blowjob, is coming to Netflix.

Directed by Natasha Lyonne, the comedy special is coming to Netflix on January 23, 2024.

A word-of-mouth sensation Off-Broadway, directed for the stage by John Early, the show first took off in 2019, where audience members showed for repeat viewings across multiple sold-out runs. A Time's Critic's Pick, the show earned Jacqueline a Drama Desk nomination for Outstanding Solo Performance.

Over the last few years, Novak has toured the show nationally and abroad, and enjoyed sell-out stints at Largo Los Angeles. This year, Novak teamed up with director Natasha Lyonne and cinematographer Sam Levy (Rothaniel, Lady Bird) to film the show’s final performance as a concert film-meets-comedy special at historic Town Hall in New York City.

Ostensibly a 90-minute stand-up set about the blowjob, GET ON YOUR KNEES is both raunchy and poignant, an unexpectedly philosophical, coming-of-age tale of triumph that pushes the boundaries of stand-up. John Mulaney said: "Ladies and Gentlemen, I have seen the MUHAMMAD ALI of comedy.”

About Jacqueline Novak

JACQUELINE NOVAK is a touring stand-up comedian, author, and regular on “Late Night with Seth Meyers'' and “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.” Along with Kate Berlant, Novak hosts the critically acclaimed POOG podcast. A Time Magazine Top Ten Podcast of 2021, POOG offers a take on our obsession with health and wellness that Vogue describes as “riotously funny as it is unexpectedly reverential.”

Jacqueline's currently on tour with Poog Live: the Road to Christmas. Novak made her late night television debut on James Corden in 2015 and filmed a half hour for Comedy Central in 2016. Her memoir How to Weep in Public: Feeble Offerings on Depression from One Who Knows was published by Crown in 2016 and is now available as an audiobook.

About Natasha Lyonne

NATASHA LYONNE is a five-time Emmy® and Golden Globe® nominee. Through her production company Animal Pictures, Lyonne executive produces, writes, directs and stars in Rian Johnson’s series POKER FACE, which earned her an Emmy® nomination for her role as “Charlie” and was picked up for a second season on Peacock.

Lyonne will return to the big screen in Azazel Jacobs’ HIS THREE DAUGHTERS, a tense, captivating, and touching portrait of family dynamics that will release on Netflix starring Lyonne, Carrie Coon, and Elizabeth Olsen as sisters who converge after their father's health declines. HIS THREE DAUGHTERS premiered at TIFF to rave reviews with critics describing Lyonne’s performance as “riveting” and “arguably her best feature work.”

She also created, directed, wrote/showran, executive produced and starred in acclaimed Netflix series, RUSSIAN DOLL, which earned her numerous accolades and praise from fans and critics alike for her work in front of and behind the camera.