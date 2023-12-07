Natasha Lyonne-Directed Jacqueline Novak Comedy Special Coming to Netflix

The comedy special is coming to Netflix on January 23, 2024. 

By: Dec. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: Holidays 2023 - Where to Watch WHITE CHRISTMAS, THE MUPPET CHRIS Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: Holidays 2023 - What to Watch!
Jeremy Jordan, Daphne Rubin-Vega & More Join HAZBIN HOTEL Musical Series Photo 2 Jeremy Jordan, Daphne Rubin-Vega & More Join HAZBIN HOTEL Musical Series
Tony-Winning Stage and Screen Actress Frances Sternhagen Dies at 93 Photo 3 Tony-Winning Stage and Screen Actress Frances Sternhagen Dies at 93
Listen: Hear GLEE Stars Reunite to Honor Naya Rivera With Unreleased Single Photo 4 Listen: Hear GLEE Stars Reunite to Honor Naya Rivera With Unreleased Single

Natasha Lyonne-Directed Jacqueline Novak Comedy Special Coming to Netflix

Comedian Jacqueline Novak’s GET ON YOUR KNEES, her break-out hit stand-up show about the blowjob, is coming to Netflix.

Directed by Natasha Lyonne, the comedy special is coming to Netflix on January 23, 2024. 

A word-of-mouth sensation Off-Broadway, directed for the stage by John Early, the show first took off in 2019, where audience members showed for repeat viewings across multiple sold-out runs. A Time's Critic's Pick, the show earned Jacqueline a Drama Desk nomination for Outstanding Solo Performance.

Over the last few years, Novak has toured the show nationally and abroad, and enjoyed sell-out stints at Largo Los Angeles.  This year, Novak teamed up with director Natasha Lyonne and cinematographer Sam Levy (Rothaniel, Lady Bird) to film the show’s final performance as a concert film-meets-comedy special at historic Town Hall in New York City.

Ostensibly a 90-minute stand-up set about the blowjob, GET ON YOUR KNEES is both raunchy and poignant, an unexpectedly philosophical, coming-of-age tale of triumph that pushes the boundaries of stand-up.  John Mulaney said: "Ladies and Gentlemen, I have seen the MUHAMMAD ALI of comedy.” 

About Jacqueline Novak

JACQUELINE NOVAK  is a touring stand-up comedian, author, and regular on “Late Night with Seth Meyers'' and “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.” Along with Kate Berlant, Novak hosts the critically acclaimed POOG podcast. A Time Magazine Top Ten Podcast of 2021, POOG offers a take on our obsession with health and wellness that Vogue describes as “riotously funny as it is unexpectedly reverential.”

Jacqueline's currently on tour with Poog Live: the Road to Christmas. Novak made her late night television debut on James Corden in 2015 and filmed a half hour for Comedy Central in 2016.  Her memoir How to Weep in Public: Feeble Offerings on Depression from One Who Knows was published by Crown in 2016 and is now available as an audiobook. 

About Natasha Lyonne

NATASHA LYONNE is a five-time Emmy® and Golden Globe® nominee. Through her production company Animal Pictures, Lyonne executive produces, writes, directs and stars in Rian Johnson’s series POKER FACE, which earned her an Emmy® nomination for her role as “Charlie” and was picked up for a second season on Peacock.

Lyonne will return to the big screen in Azazel Jacobs’ HIS THREE DAUGHTERS, a tense, captivating, and touching portrait of family dynamics that will release on Netflix starring Lyonne, Carrie Coon, and Elizabeth Olsen as sisters who converge after their father's health declines. HIS THREE DAUGHTERS premiered at TIFF to rave reviews with critics describing Lyonne’s performance as “riveting” and “arguably her best feature work.”

She also created, directed, wrote/showran, executive produced and starred in acclaimed Netflix series, RUSSIAN DOLL, which earned her numerous accolades and praise from fans and critics alike for her work in front of and behind the camera.



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Michael Westmore To Be Honored At MUAHS Awards Photo
Michael Westmore To Be Honored At MUAHS Awards

Westmore's illustrious career spans over five decades and has left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry. From the breathtaking beauty of Elizabeth Taylor to the bloody Rocky series, to the Romulans in Star Trek, Westmore's artistry has captivated audiences and set the standard for make-up and hair styling in film and television.

2
Reneé Rapp, Green Day & More Join NEW YEARS ROCKIN EVE Photo
Reneé Rapp, Green Day & More Join NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE

Emmy Award-winning television personality Jeannie Mai will lead the Hollywood festivities, which will feature a chart-topping roster of artists: Aqua, Doechii, Ellie Goulding, Green Day, Janelle Monáe, Loud Luxury x Two Friends with Bebe Rexha, Ludacris, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Paul Russell, Reneé Rapp with Coco Jones and Thirty Seconds to Mars.

3
Neil Diamonds 1976 Concert to Be Reissued on DVD Photo
Neil Diamond's 1976 Concert to Be Reissued on DVD

Performing to a record-breaking crowd at Sydney's Sports Ground and telecast live to the largest viewer audience in Australian history, Neil Diamond's explosive performance in March of 1976 electrified and mesmerized an entire nation for one amazing night with nearly three hours of phenomenal showmanship and entertainment.

4
Video: ALLBLK Releases New DOUBLE CROSS Trailer Photo
Video: ALLBLK Releases New DOUBLE CROSS Trailer

After the shocking reveal of their true biological father in last season's finale, the vigilante “Wonder Twins” are back, and with a vengeance. Ashley A. Williams and Jeff Logan reprise their roles as crime-fighters Erica and Eric Cross, respectively, and continue their crusade against child trafficking no matter the cost. Watch the new video now!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Maps Share 'Counter Continuo Pt. 1'Maps Share 'Counter Continuo Pt. 1'
Videos: Watch Ariana Madix's Best DANCING WITH THE STARS Performances Ahead of Her CHICAGO DebutVideos: Watch Ariana Madix's Best DANCING WITH THE STARS Performances Ahead of Her CHICAGO Debut
beabadoobee Releases Live Album 'Live In LA'beabadoobee Releases Live Album 'Live In LA'
Lagoona Bloo Releases New Single 'Toys'Lagoona Bloo Releases New Single 'Toys'

Videos

Watch the Final Trailer For THE CROWN With Imelda Staunton Video
Watch the Final Trailer For THE CROWN With Imelda Staunton
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
Watch the 'Mooned' MIGRATION Short Video
Watch the 'Mooned' MIGRATION Short
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
I NEED THAT
SIX
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HARMONY
CHICAGO