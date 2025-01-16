Eight NYWIFT Member Projects selected for 2025 Sundance Film Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Eight projects from nine New York Women in Film & Television members have been officially selected for the 2025 Sundance Film Festival. The festival takes place January 23 - February 2, both virtually and in-person in Park City, Utah.

The NYWIFT member projects premiering at Sundance are:

Atropia (U.S. Dramatic Competition): When an aspiring actress in a military role-playing facility falls in love with a soldier cast as an insurgent, their unsimulated emotions threaten to derail the performance. (Editor: NYWIFT Member Madeleine Gavin)

East of Wall (NEXT): After the death of her husband, Tabatha - a young, tattooed, rebellious horse trainer - wrestles with financial insecurity and unresolved grief while providing refuge for a group of wayward teenagers on her broken-down ranch in the Badlands. (Executive Producer: NYWIFT Member Caitlin Gold)

Goodnight (Shorts): A hospice nurse revisits the comfort and fear of childhood when she hires a babysitter to take care of her for the night. (Creative Producer: NYWIFT Member Daryl Bright Clay)

Marlee Matlin: Not Alone Anymore (U.S. Documentary Competition): In 1987, Marlee Matlin became the first Deaf actor to win an Academy Award and was thrust into the spotlight at 21 years old. Reflecting on her life in her primary language of American Sign Language, Marlee explores the complexities of what it means to be a trailblazer. (Executive Producer: NYWIFT Member Ruth Ann Harnisch)

Ricky (U.S. Dramatic Competition): Newly released after being locked up in his teens, 30-year-old Ricky navigates the challenging realities of life post-incarceration, and the complexity of gaining independence for the first time as an adult. (Costume Designer: NYWIFT Member Ari Fulton)

Together (Midnight): With a move to the countryside already testing the limits of a couple's relationship, a supernatural encounter begins an extreme transformation of their love, their lives, and their flesh. (Delivery Consultants: NYWIFT Members Rebecca Ross & Stacey Smith)

Unzipped (Digital Restoration - From The Collection): Director Douglas Keeve goes behind the scenes of designer Isaac Mizrahi's relentless drive and bold vision to bring his 1994 collection to life. From sketches to runway, this insider's journey is packed with backstage drama, creative triumphs, and iconic supermodels, including Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, and Linda Evangelista. (Executive Producer: NYWIFT Member Dori Berinstein)

We're Not Done Yet (Shorts): Alex visits his newly single mother, Bettina, for a weekend at her getaway beach house. But when he is confronted with her newfound independence, Alex is forced to face his own controlling nature. (Casting Director: NYWIFT Member Adrienne Stern)

"We at NYWIFT are proud as always of our community and the incredible achievement of getting a film into the prestigious Sundance lineup. What is particularly interesting about this roster is how it truly reflects the professional diversity our members - from executive producers securing much-needed funding, to costume designers refining the look, casting directors curating the talent, editors splicing it all together, and delivery consultants getting the technical elements just right... these creatives are MAKING IT happen and shaping the direction of the film industry in 2025," said NYWIFT CEO Cynthia Lopez.

NYWIFT will also present its "NYWIFT Members at Sundance 2025" at Great Point Studios in Yonkers, NY on Tuesday, January 21. This panel conversation will feature several of the members with Sundance-bound projects discussing their work, followed by a reception. Speakers will include Creative Producer Daryl Bright Clay (Goodnight), Casting Director Adrienne Stern (We're Not Done Yet), and moderator Neyda Martinez (NYWIFT Board Member). The event is free and open to the public.

