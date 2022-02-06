NYC Indie Theatre Film Festival to Host CYRANO Screening and Q+A Event

The 2022 NYC Indie Theatre Film Festival officially kicks off this Thursday, February 10, with an exclusive online screening of CYRANO and an online conversation with screenwriter Erica Schmidt. Erica is a Brooklyn-based playwright and theatre director (I Call My Brothers, New Ohio Theatre). Her acclaimed musical adaptation of CYRANO from director Joe Wright and starring Peter Dinklage, Haley Bennett, Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Ben Mendelsohn, opens in theaters on February 25.

The exclusive screening window runs from Thursday, 2/10 at 12 pm EST, until Friday, 2/11, at 12 pm EST. Tickets to CYRANO are free with any pass or individual ticket to a screening at the 2022 NYCITFF. The reservations are limited to a maximum of 100 people. To reserve a spot, click here. The Q&A with Erica will take place live on Thursday, 2/10, at 7 PM EST. Viewing is free on the New Ohio facebook page.

The 6th annual NYC Indie Theatre Film Festival is the only festival that showcases theatre artists defying labels and branching out into film, TV, and web content. This year, they are presenting over 50 new works, from feature films to shorts, with animation, dance, documentaries, web content and more. Selected films will screen in person on the big screen at New Ohio from Feb. 11-13. The online festival runs from Feb. 14-20.

An All-Festival pass can be purchased here for $50. It includes access to all in-person and online events. An All-Online pass can be purchased here for $35. It includes access to all online screenings and Q+A sessions. Tickets for individual events can also be purchased for $12 by clicking here.