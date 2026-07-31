Sarah Silverman Builds a PowerPoint to Find Tiffany Haddish a Boyfriend

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Sarah Silverman brought a PowerPoint presentation to JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE with a specific mission: finding Tiffany Haddish a man. Silverman told the late-night audience she does not understand how Haddish, whom she describes as an amazing friend, remains single, and she used slides to make her case and outline what she is LOOKING FOR on Haddish's behalf.

The segment centered entirely on Silverman's comedic pitch to prospective suitors, framed as a genuine attempt to solve what she sees as a puzzling problem. Presenting the case in front of the studio audience gave the bit a mock-formal structure, with Silverman walking through her PowerPoint as though conducting an actual matchmaking campaign rather than a talk-show routine.

The appearance leaned on the format of a direct-to-camera pitch, turning a friend's dating life into a structured, slide-by-slide argument for why Haddish deserves a partner. The setup allowed Silverman to combine advocacy for her friend with the kind of bit-driven comedy that plays well in a late-night studio setting.

The clip aired as part of JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE's regular mix of celebrity guest segments.

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