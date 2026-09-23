NO ADDRESS to Stream Free on Angel During Homelessness Awareness Month

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A young woman ages out of foster care at 18 with nowhere to go. In No Address, she finds herself among people living on the streets, each with a story, a need to belong, and hope that life can change.

In recognition of National Homelessness Awareness Month, Robert Craig Films' award-winning movie No Address will stream free on Angel throughout November. The nationwide campaign encourages audiences not only to watch and share the film, but to turn awareness into action by helping those experiencing homelessness in their own communities.

No Address, directed by Hollywood veteran Julia Verdin, follows a group of people experiencing homelessness fighting to survive on the streets when a foster girl, cast out at 18, joins them in search of hope and a new life. Through their stories, the film looks beyond the statistics and challenges assumptions about homelessness, reminding audiences that it could happen to anyone.

The film stars William Baldwin, Ashanti, Xander Berkeley, Lucas Jade Zumann, Isabella Ferreira, Beverly D'Angelo and Ty Pennington.

In an unusual departure from traditional Hollywood storytelling, No Address does not simply end when the story ends. Before the end credits roll, members of the cast break the fourth wall and speak directly into the camera, delivering a powerful one-minute call-to-action. They encourage viewers to help people experiencing homelessness in their own communities and to reach out to local shelters, churches and nonprofit organizations to find ways to get involved.

The unconventional ending was included because the filmmakers believed the homeless crisis in America called for more than simply telling a story. The goal was to give audiences an opportunity to turn the compassion they experienced while watching the film into meaningful action in their own communities.

'During National Homelessness Awareness Month, we want communities, churches and families to watch together, see the people and circumstances behind homelessness, and take one meaningful step toward helping someone in need,' said producer Robert Craig.

As audiences watch and share No Address, the film's success also helps Robert Craig Films continue supporting nonprofit organizations serving people experiencing homelessness across the country, extending the impact of the film beyond the screen.

Homeless shelters, nonprofits, churches and community groups nationwide are invited to share the free November viewing with their audiences. The Salvation Army is among many of the organizations supporting the effort through its nationwide network.

Angel is supporting the initiative by allowing the film to be watched for free without having to be an Angel Guild Member. 'The film is touching many lives. It's resonating and doing well,' said Ben Anderson, Director of Streaming.

Social media creator and philanthropist Jimmy Darts will also help bring the message to a wider audience, encouraging his community and others to watch the film, share the free link and help grow awareness around homelessness.

To watch No Address free in November on the Angel streaming platform, visit www.NoAddress.com for the link.

About Angel

Angel (NYSE: ANGX) is a media and technology company pioneering a first-of-its-kind audience-driven studio model. Founded by brothers who struggled to find films they could watch with their children, Angel was built on the belief that there was a global audience hungry for values-driven storytelling that amplifies light, celebrates hope, and inspires the moral imagination of viewers. That audience became the Angel Guild, a community of 3 million paying members who watch, screen, and vote on which films and television series get produced and distributed in theaters and on the Angel app. According to Rotten Tomatoes, Angel's releases average among the highest audience satisfaction scores in the industry. It has done so while evolving a new economic model that shares profits more fully with filmmakers. For more information, visit www.angel.com.

About Robert Craig Films

Based in California, Robert Craig Films develops, creates, and produces films that inspire audiences to engage with greater empathy, compassion, and generosity in their communities. The company's mission is to create impactful films that spark meaningful conversations and drive social change. For more information, visit www.RobertCraigFilms.com and www.NoAddressMovie.com.

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