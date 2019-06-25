NIGHTLINE Ranks No. 1 in Adults 18-49 for the 4th Week in a Row

ABC News' "Nightline" ranked No. 1 in Adults 18-49 (289,000) for the 4 th week in a row during the week of June 17, 2019, based on Live + Same Day Data from Nielsen Media Research. "Nightline" led CBS' "The Late Late Show with James Corden" (224,000) by 65,000 and NBC's "Late Night with Seth Meyers" (280,000) by 9,000.

"Nightline" slashed its margins from the same week last year (w/o 6/18/18) with NBC's "Late Night with Seth Meyers" in Total Viewers (-59% - 29,000 vs. 71,000) and Adults 25-54 (-92% - 9,000 vs. 119,000).

Season to date, "Nightline" is leading CBS' "The Late Late Show with James Corden" in

Adults 25-54 (+35,000 - 446,000 vs. 411,000) and Adults 18-49 (+30,000 - 330,000 vs. 300,000). Stories reported on " Nightline " last week included an exclusive interview with a teenage shark attack survivor, the dark side of exotic wildlife held captive for tourist encounters, Ramy Youssef breaking the glass ceiling for the Muslim community, a behind-the-scenes look at "The Handmaids Tale," Nik and Lijana Wallenda's Times Square highwire walk training, OJ Simpson joining Twitter and an interview with Zion Williamson ahead of the NBA draft.

ABC News' "Nightline" is late-night television's prestigious, award-winning news program featuring the most powerful, in-depth stories that shape our lives and the world around us. It is anchored by Juju Chang and Byron Pitts. Steven Baker is executive producer. The program airs weeknights, from 12:35-1:05 a.m. EDT, on ABC. "Nightline" has also produced numerous original documentaries

available on ABC News digital platforms and Hulu.



Week of June 17, 2019:

PROGRAM AVERAGES TOTAL VIEWERS A25-54(000)/Rtg A18-49(000)/Rtg

ABC's "Nightline" 1,084,000 378,000/0.3 289,000/0.2

CBS' "The Late Late Show" 1,157,000 333,000/0.3 224,000/0.2

NBC's "Late Night" 1,113,000 387,000/0.3 280,000/0.2





