NIGHT COURT Star Charlie Robinson Passes Away at Age 75

Most recognized for his affable character, Mac, in the sitcom NIGHT COURT, 75 year old veteran actor of stage, screen, and television, Charlie Robinson, passed away at Ronald Reagan UCLA.

Medical Center, on the 11th of July 2021 from cardiac arrest with multisystem organ failures due to septic shock, and metastatic adenocarcinoma.

A bevy of work has included his Best Actor, Image Theatre Award and FRED Award for Simon in the THE WHIPPING MAN, Best Actor Ovation Award for Troy in FENCES, and twice Camie Award winner for the films SECRET SANTA, and MISS LETTIE and Me.

This Actors Studio member, had a career spanning 50 years, with roles too numerous to mention, as in TV's BUFFALO BILL, HOME IMPROVEMENT, MOM, HART OF DIXIE, NCIS, THE GUESTBOOK, with films THE RIVER, SET IT OFF, ANTWONE FISCHER, JACKSON, EVEN MONEY, and LATW radio performances, but his last tour de force was as Donald opposite Wendell Pierce in James Tyler's SOME OLD BLACK MAN.

He is survived by his greatest legacy - his adoring wife, Dolorita, amazing children Luca, Charlie, Christian, and Byron, grandchildren, great grandchildren, daughters-in-law, and dog, "Nala." They request their privacy at this time while preparing for an immediate family funeral.

In a statement, his wife, Dolorita Noonan-Robinson said, "Once referred to by Martin Landau as the "greatest, underestimated actor in Hollywood, Charlie Robinson, was the love of my life, husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He was truly the working actor's actor, and of all his passions, his craft took center stage, with his family being the wind beneath his wings, so he could soar to unbelievable heights! On behalf of my husband and family, I thank you for being a part of the audience."