NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE Is Top Program of the Night

With host Ryan Seacrest making 20 years at the helm of ABC’s annual New Year’s celebration, “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025” was the top program of the night across all segments, including Primetime and Late-Night. Seacrest led the countdown to midnight alongside global superstar Rita Ora in Times Square, with Dayanara Torres co-hosting live in Puerto Rico, as momentum built throughout the evening.

Airing from 8:00-10:00 p.m., ABC’s “Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025 - Part 1” was the No. 1 entertainment program in the two-hour timeslot in both Total Viewers (6.2 million) and Adults 18-49 (1.46 rating).

Primetime Part 1 led its CBS competition “New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash” by double digits in both Total Viewers (+27% - 6.2 million vs. 4.9 million) and Adults 18-49 (+115% - 1.46 rating vs. 0.68 rating).

Airing from 10:30-11:30 p.m., “Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025 – Part 2” was the No. 1 entertainment program in the hour in both Total Viewers (9.5 million) and Adults 18-49 (2.39 rating).

Primetime Part 2 led CBS’ 10:30 p.m. coverage by large margins in both Total Viewers (+67% - 9.5 million vs. 5.7 million) and Adults 18-49 (+115% - 2.39 rating vs. 1.11 rating).

“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest” ranked as the No. 1 most social broadcast program on Dec. 31.

Airing from 11:30 p.m.-12:29 a.m., Late Night Part 1 of ABC’s “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025” dominated the landscape in both Total Viewers (17.9 million) and Adults 18-49 (4.73 rating), reaching a peak during the midnight quarter hour in Total Viewers (21.5 million) and Adults 18-49 (5.70 rating).

Late-Night Part 1 led its CBS competition “New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash” by triple digits in both Total Viewers (+159% - 17.9 million vs. 6.9 million) and Adults 18-49 (+201% - 4.73 rating vs. 1.57 rating) and its NBC competition “Day Drinking with Seth Meyers” by quadruple digits in both Total Viewers (+1,093% - 17.9 million vs. 1.5 million) and Adults 18-49 (+1,652% - 4.73 rating vs. 0.27 rating).

Late-Night Part 1 ranked as ABC’s No. 1 entertainment telecast since the network’s presentation of “The Oscars®” on 3/10/24 and ABC’s No. 1 non-sports telecast since the network hosted the Presidential Debate on 9/10/24.

iHeart Media’s live audio nationwide broadcast reached 1.8 Million listeners P6+across 150 iHeartRadio stations on Tuesday night—a significant +56% increase from last year’s event.

Photo credit: ABC/Al Drago

