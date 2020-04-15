NBCUniversal's Streaming Service Peacock Begins Early Previews

Tomorrow, Comcast will launch an early preview of the premium tier of Peacock, NBCUniversal's new ad-supported subscription streaming service, included at no additional cost for millions of Xfinity X1 and Flex customers across the country.

The early preview will be followed by the national launch on July 15, which includes a free tier featuring more than 7,500 hours of movies and shows that will be accessible to all across mobile, web and popular connected-TV platforms. At this time, Peacock Premium will also be available for $4.99 per month on all popular connected devices, as well as an ad-free tier for an additional $5.00 per month.

All Peacock programming is supported by a first-of-its-kind advertising experience, featuring approximately five minutes of commercials or less per hour, a host of new ad innovations, and an impressive group of launch sponsors.

With the majority of the country currently at home, Comcast has seen a 50 percent increase in on-demand consumption year-over-year and voice remote searches for free content up nearly 250 percent.

"Now more than ever there is a need for a free quality streaming service that can provide viewers with both the information they need to stay informed and entertainment they seek to escape the moment," said Matt Strauss, Chairman of Peacock and NBCUniversal Digital Enterprises. "With Peacock, we will deliver many of the best movies and TV shows of our time - as well as timely news and topical programming - and do our part to bring people together through the power of entertainment."

"Offering Peacock Premium at no additional cost, seamlessly integrated on Xfinity X1 and Flex is another example of our commitment to provide more value, content and choice to customers," said Dana Strong, President of Xfinity Consumer Services at Comcast. "With entertainment hours on our platforms up 24% versus last year, we know that our customers will enjoy discovering Peacock and all its great content during this exclusive preview period."

In addition to making Peacock an anchor tenant on Flex, Xfinity will be widely promoting Peacock with a comprehensive marketing campaign, including on-air spots featuring Amy Poehler and prominent promotion and signage across platforms like Xfinity.com.

HOW TO WATCH

Rolling out over the next few weeks, X1 and Flex customers can start streaming more and scrolling less by simply saying "Peacock" into the award-winning Xfinity Voice Remote.

Xfinity Flex is a personalized, 4K streaming device that is included free with Xfinity Internet and offers choice, control, flexibility, and thousands of free movies and shows. Flex customers can find Peacock movies and shows in the "New This Week" and "Free to Me" rows, as well as explore content via a "Trending Now on Peacock" row among all of their other streaming favorites in one place.

X1 customers can also browse Peacock programming editorially integrated throughout the X1 guide, right alongside all of the live TV and on-demand shows and movies included with their Xfinity TV subscription, and other streaming services available on X1.

WHAT TO WATCH

Peacock Premium features more than 15,000 hours of Current TV shows and classic favorites like "Law & Order: SVU," "30 Rock" and "Friday Night Lights," popular movies like "Jurassic Park," "E.T." and "Ray," and kids programming like "Curious George" and original animated series "Where's Waldo?" and "Cleopatra in Space" from DreamWorks Animation. Peacock also features timely live and on-demand content across news, sports, reality and late night, which kicks off tomorrow with exclusive early access to content from Jimmy Fallon's "The Tonight Show: At Home Edition" and "Late Night with Seth Meyers" prior to their linear telecasts.

Peacock Premium features:

· Channels

· A growing list of streaming channels including clip-based channels like the best Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers comedy sketches, the best sketches from the SNL Vault, plus news channels from NBC News Now and Sky News, and genre channels like True Crime, Reality Check-In and 80s Mix Tape

· Timely and Topical

· Daily news, sports and Pop culture highlights from "TODAY," "NBC Nightly News," "Meet the Press," "Noticias Telemundo," MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports, "E! News" and "Access Hollywood," curated streaming playlists around trending topics and watercooler moments like The Daily Uplift, as well as new at-home programming from Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, Kelly Clarkson, Andy Cohen, Mike Tirico, Jac Collinsworth and more

· NBC Current Season

· Dramas including "Law & Order: SVU," "Blindspot," "Chicago P.D.," "Chicago Fire," "Chicago Med," "New Amsterdam," "Manifest," "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist," "Bluff City Law," "Council of Dads," "Lincoln Rhyme: THE HUNT for the Bone Collector" and "Days of Our Lives"

· Comedies including "Saturday Night Live," "Superstore," "Will & Grace," "Perfect Harmony" and "Indebted"

· Alternative Series including "America's Got Talent: Champions," "Ellen's Game of Games," "World of Dance," "American Ninja Warrior," "The Wall," "Hollywood Game Night" and "Making It"

· Talk Shows, News and Syndicated series including "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," "Late Night with Seth Meyers," "Dateline," "NBC Nightly News," "Meet the Press," "Access Hollywood" and "The Kelly Clarkson Show"

· Telemundo

· Current Season Series including "La Do'a," "Cennet," "Minuto para Ganar," "Noticiero Telemundo" and "100 D'as para Enamorarnos"

· Library Titles including "Betty En NY," "Preso No. 1," "Al Otro Lado Del Muro," "Santa Diabla," "El Chema," "El Baron," "Caso Cerrado," "Chiquis 'n Control," "Coraz'n Valiente," "'D'nde Est' Elisa?," "El Rostro De La Venganza," "Guerra De 'dolos," "I Love Jenni," "José José," "Mi Familia Perfecta," "Perro Amor," "Quien Es Quein," "Reina De Corazones," "Relaciones Peligrosas," "The Riveras," "Un Poquito Tuyo" and "Victoria and Victorinos"

· TV Library

· Iconic Comedies including "Parks and Recreation," "30 Rock," "Saturday Night Live," "King of Queens," "Everybody Loves Raymond," "Two and a Half Men," "A.P. Bio," "Frasier," "Saved By the Bell," "George Lopez," "Cheers," "Punky Brewster," "The Johnny Carson Show," "The Carol Burnett Show," "The Greatest American Hero," "Munsters" and "Leave It to Beaver"

· Bingeworthy Dramas including the "Law & Order" brands, "New Amsterdam," "Yellowstone," "Friday Night Lights," "House," "Battlestar Galactica," "Psych," "Parenthood," "Monk," "Heroes," "Covert Affairs," "Warehouse 13," "Sliders," "Necessary Roughness," "The Commish," "Murder She Wrote," "Columbo," "The Rockford Files," "Airwolf," "Seaquest" and "Alfred Hitchcock Presents"

· Competition Series including "Hollywood Game Night," "American Ninja Warrior," "Face Off," "Top Chef Masters" and "American Ninja Warrior Junior"

· Must-See Reality including "The Profit," "Million Dollar Listing NY," "The Real Housewives of Dallas," "Chrisley Knows Best," "Kitchen Nightmares," "Below Deck," "Hell's Kitchen," "Flipping Out," "Botched," "Southern Charm," "Escape to the Chateau," "Jay Leno's Garage," "Married to Medicine," "Talk Stoop," "George to the Rescue," "Ghost Hunters International," "Bad Girls Club," "Bethenny Ever After," "Kourtney & Kim Take New York," "Open House," "Shahs of Sunset," "Very Cavallari" and "WAGS"

· Docuseries including "Dateline," "American Greed," "Snapped," "Forensic Files," "Three Days to Live," "Unsolved Mysteries," "Paranormal Witness," "Final Appeal," "Aaron Hernandez Uncovered," "Killer Couples," "The Case of Caylee Anthony," "Dahmer on Dahmer: A Serial Killer Speaks," "Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer" and "The Disappearance of Natalee Holloway"

· Film Library

· Hundreds of movies including the "Jurassic Park" franchise, "E.T.," "Meet the Parents," "Schindler's List," "Shrek," "Evan Almighty," "Liar Liar," "Fletch," "Ray," "Lost in Translation," "Definitely Maybe," "Reservoir Dogs," "Children of Men," "Moonrise Kingdom," "American Psycho," "Meet Joe Black," "Monster's Ball," "Blue Crush," "The Blair Witch Project," "Fear," "The Story of Us," "You, Me, and Dupree," "Robin Hood" and "Leap Year"

· Kids

· All new, exclusive episodes of "Curious George," "Where's Waldo?" and "Cleopatra in Space," and library titles including "Woody Woodpecker," "Top Chef Jr.," "Beat the Clock," "Friendly Monsters," "Sabrina: The Animated Series," "Fievel's American Tails," "Care Bears," "Get Out of My Room," "New Adventures of He-Man," "Noddy in Toyland," "Beethoven," "Big Fun Crafty" and "Baby Einstein Classics"

Content listed above will be available on April 15 or shortly thereafter.

Later this year and into 2021, Peacock will welcome:

· Originals

· Dozens of series and original films including "Brave New World", "The Capture, Psych 2: Lassie Come Home", "Angelyne", "Intelligence", "Rutherford Falls", "Lost Speedways", "Battlestar Galactica", "Punky Brewster", "A.P. Bio", "Dr. Death", "Hitmen", "Real Housewives Mash-up", "Saved By the Bel"l, "Five Bedrooms", "Lady Parts", "Girls5Eva", "Code 404", "Who Wrote That", "Kids Tonight Show", "The Amber Ruffin Show","Armas De Mujer", "Caso Cerrado"

· TV

· Popular series like "The Office," "This Is Us," "The Blacklist," "Chicago P.D.," "Chicago Fire," "Chicago Med," "Project Blue Book," "Downton Abbey," "Suits," "Bates Motel," "The Mindy Project," the best of the "Real Housewives" franchise, "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," "Married With Children," "Roseanne," "Curse of Oak Island," "Pawn Stars," "First 48," "Storage Wars," "American Pickers," "Ancient Aliens" and "Cold Case Files"

· Film

· New movies coming to the service include "The Bourne Trilogy," "Fast & Furious," "Fast 5," "Knocked Up," "Bridesmaids," "Baby Mama," "Apollo 13," "The Big Lebowski," "Notting Hill," "Scent of a Woman," "Meatballs," "The Hurt Locker" and "Open Water"

· Kids

· New kids originals including "Madagascar: A Little Wild," "The Mighty Ones" and "TrollsTopia" and movies including "Trolls World Tour," "Croods 2" and "Despicable Me"

· Live Events

· Sports (when they return) including the Premier League, the Ryder Cup, the NFL's new Wild Card Playoff game and the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, and live events like the recently announced Global Citizen and the World Health Organization's "One World: Together at Home" Global Entertainment Special

For more information, visit http://www.peacocktv.com.





