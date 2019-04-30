RATINGS: NBC Ties For #1 For The Primetime Week Of 4/22-4/28 In 18-49

NBC has tied for #1 among the Big 4 networks in primetime results for the week of April 22-28 in the key demographic of adults 18-49, according to "live plus same day" viewership figures from Nielsen Media Research.

NBC also tied for the weeklong win in adults 25-54 and led the week outright in all key adult-female demos. Excluding sports, NBC won the week outright in adults 18-49.

Ranking among the top 15 primetime programs on the Big 4 networks last week in the key demographic of adults 18-49 were Monday's "The Voice" (tied for #5) and all three Wednesday "Chicago" dramas, "Chicago Fire" (tied for #7), "Chicago Med" (tied for #11) and "Chicago P.D." (tied for #11).

Season to date, NBC ranks #1 among ABC, CBS, NBC and FOX in adults 18-49, adults 25-54 (tie) and all key adult-female demographics. In total viewers, excluding sports, NBC is running within 1.471 million persons of #1 CBS, NBC's closest position to #1 in total viewers at this point in the season, excluding sports, in 16 years, since trailing by 720,000 persons at this time in 2002-03.

Weekly ratings are "live plus same day" figures from Nielsen Media Research unless otherwise noted. Season-to-date ratings are averages of "live plus seven day" data except for the two most recent weeks, which are "live plus same day."

Week 31 Averages

Adult 18-49 Rating, "live plus same day," April 22-28

NBC...0.8

ABC...0.8

CBS...0.7

Fox...0.6

CW...0.2

Total Viewers

CBS...5.8 million

NBC...4.4 million

ABC...4.0 million

Fox...2.5 million

CW...0.9 million

Season-to-Date Averages

Adult 18-49 Rating, "Most Current"

NBC...1.7

Fox...1.6

CBS...1.6

ABC...1.3

CW...0.4

Total Viewers

CBS...9.0 million

NBC...7.4 million

ABC...5.7 million

Fox...5.6 million

CW...1.3 million

NBC highlights for the week of April 22-28:

Monday

NBC ties for the Monday win among the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49 and wins the night outright among those nets in adults 25-54 and total viewers.

"The Voice" (1.2 rating in 18-49, 7.6 million viewers overall from 8-10 p.m. ET) wins the timeslot among the Big 4 networks over a "Meet Your Finalists" episode of "American Idol" by margins of +33% in 18-49 (1.2 vs. 0.9) and +2.2 million viewers overall (7.6 million vs. 5.4 million). "Voice" tied as the #1 show of the night on the Big 4 in adults 18-49 and was #1 outright in adults 25-54 and total viewers.

"Live Plus 35 Day Plus Digital" Ratings: Monday's "The Voice" has grown by +73% in 18-49 rating going from L+SD to L+35+Digital (from a 1.74 to a 3.01).

"The Enemy Within" (0.6 rating in 18-49, 3.9 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) won the hour among the ABC, CBS and NBC dramas in adults, men and women 18-49 and adults, men and women 25-54, retaining 100% week to week in 18-49 (0.6 vs. 0.6) and 25-54 (0.9 vs. 0.9) and growing in total viewers (3.910 million vs. 3.892 million). L+35+Digital: "Enemy Within" has increased by +198% in the 18-49 demo going from L+SD to L+35+Digital (from a 0.86 to a 2.56).

Tuesday

NBC won the night among the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49, as well as adults 25-54 and other key demos.

"The Village" (0.6 rating in 18-49, 4.1 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET), despite switching timeslots to the 8 p.m. hour, maintained 100% week to week in 18-49 (0.6 vs. 0.6 at 9 p.m.) and increased by +8% in total viewers (4.1 million vs. 3.8 million) to rank #2 in the timeslot in total viewers. L+3: The prior week's "The Village" grew by +33% in 18-49 going from L+SD Nielsens to L+3 (0.6 to 0.8) and +1.5 million persons in total viewers (3.8 million to 5.3 million). L+7: "The Village" has increased by +58% in 18-49 rating going from L+SD to L+7 (from a 0.73 to a 1.15) and +2.3 million viewers overall (4.3 million to 6.6 million).

"The Voice" (0.9 rating in 18-49, 6.3 million viewers overall from 9-10 p.m. ET) scored as the #1 show of the night on the Big 4 in adults 18-49, as well as adults 25-54, adults 18-34 (tie) and all key adult-female demographics. "The Voice" built on its lead-in by +50% in 18-49 and by +54% in total viewers. L+35+Digital: The Tuesday edition of "The Voice" has increased by +71% in the 18-49 demo going from L+SD to L+35+Digital (from a 1.67 to a 2.86).

"New Amsterdam" (0.8 rating in 18-49, 5.2 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) jumped +33% week to week in 18-49 (0.8 vs. 0.6) and +16% in total viewers (5.2 million vs. 4.5 million) to win the timeslot among ABC, CBS and NBC in adults 18-49, adults 25-54, adults 18-34 and all key adult-female demographics. "New Amsterdam" tied as the #2 show of the night on the Big 4 networks in 18-49 behind only "The Voice." L+7: "New Amsterdam" has grown by +108% in 18-49 rating (from a 1.15 to a 2.39) and +5.3 million viewers overall (6.2 million to 11.5 million) going from L+SD to L+7. The gain of +5.301 million viewers is the #4 biggest L+7 lift on television so far this season. L+35+Digital: "New Amsterdam" has grown by +241% in the 18-49 demo going from L+SD to L+35+Digital (from a 1.15 to a 3.92).

Wednesday

NBC won the night among the Big 4 network in adults 18-49 and total viewers, with "Chicago Fire" and "Chicago Med" scoring as the #1-2 shows of the night in total viewers. NBC's Wednesday schedule of "Chicago" dramas has ranked as the #1 regular lineup in total viewers on 18 of the 19 Wednesdays it's aired so far this season.

"Chicago Med" (1.0 rating in 18-49, 7.9 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET) ranked as the #2 most-watched show of the night on the Big 4 networks, behind only "Chicago Fire," and won the timeslot over such competition as "Survivor" and "Empire." With its first original in three weeks, "Med" retained 100% versus its prior first-run in 18-49 (1.0 vs. 1.0 on April 3) and 99% in total viewers (7.9 million vs. 8.0 million). L+35+Digital: "Med" is growing by +115% in 18-49 rating going from L+SD to L+35+Digital (from a 1.24 to a 2.67).

"Chicago Fire" (1.1 rating in 18-49, 8.1 million viewers overall from 9-10 p.m. ET): finished as the #1 show of the night in total viewers and tied with "Empire" as the #2 show on the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49. "Fire" won the timeslot among those nets in adults 18-49, adults 25-54 and total viewers over Week 2 of CBS' "Amazing Race." With its first original telecast since April 3, "Fire" retained 100% in 18-49 (1.1 vs. 1.1 on April 3) and 98% in total viewers (8.106 million vs. 8.243 million). L+35+Digital: "Fire" is increasing by +135% in 18-49 rating going from L+SD to L+35+Digital (from a 1.24 to a 2.91).

"Chicago P.D." (1.0 rating in 18-49, 7.0 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) won the timeslot among the ABC, CBS and NBC dramas in adults 18-49, adults 25-54 and total viewers, delivering +43% margin in adults 18-49 (1.0 vs. 0.7 for CBS' second-place "SEAL Team") and topping the combined audience of the ABC-CBS dramas (7.0 million persons vs. a combined 6.4 million for "SEAL Team" and ABC's "Whiskey Cavalier"). Despite airing encores the previous two weeks, "P.D." maintained 100% versus its prior original in 18-49 (1.0 vs. 1.0 on April 3) and grew in total viewers (7.0 million vs. 6.9 million). L+35+Digital: "P.D." has grown by +164% in 18-49 rating going from L+SD to L+35+Digital (from a 1.12 to a 2.96).

Thursday

"Superstore" (0.7 rating in 18-49, 3.0 million viewers overall from 8-8:30 p.m. ET) retained 97% week to week in total viewers (2.953 million vs. 3.040 million). Versus the same night last year, "Superstore" maintained +100% in 18-49 (0.7 vs. 0.7 on April 26, 2018) and was up +4% in total viewers (3.0 million vs. 2.9 million). L+35+Digital: "Superstore" generates 44% of its L+35+digital 18-49 rating from nonlinear sources, the #3 biggest percentage on the NBC schedule, behind only "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" and "A.P. Bio."

"A.P. Bio" (0.4 rating in 18-49, 1.7 million viewers overall from 8:30-9 p.m. ET) maintained 100% week to week in men 18-49, women 18-49, adults 18-34 and men 18-34, and grew week to week in women 18-34. L+35+Digital: "A.P. Bio" generates 47% of its L+35+digital 18-49 rating from nonlinear sources, the #2 biggest percentage on the NBC schedule, behind only "Brooklyn Nine-Nine."

"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" (0.5 rating in 18-49, 1.7 million viewers overall from 9-9:30 p.m. ET) retained 100% week to week in 18-49 (0.5 vs. 0.5) and 95% in total viewers (1.694 million vs. 1.776 million). L+35+Digital: "B99" derives 57% of its L+35+digital 18-49 rating from nonlinear sources, the #1 biggest percentage on the NBC schedule.

"Abby's" (0.3 rating in 18-49, 1.5 million viewers overall from 9:30-10 p.m. ET), despite this week's competition from the NFL Draft, retained 96% week to week in total viewers (1.469 million vs. 1.525 million) and 100% in men 18-49, adults 18-34, adults 25-54 and women 25-54. L+7: "Abby's" has increased by +40% in 18-49 rating going from L+SD to L+7 this season (from a 0.48 to a 0.67) and by 699,000 viewers overall (2.2 million to 2.8 million). L+7+Digital: "Abby's" generates 28% of its L+7+digital 18-49 rating from digital sources.

"Law & Order: SVU" (0.7 rating in 18-49, 3.6 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) retained 100% versus its most recent original in adults 18-49 (0.7 vs. 0.7 on April 11). L+35+Digital: "SVU" is growing by +267% in 18-49 rating going from L+SD to L+35+Digital (from a 0.87 to a 3.19).

Friday

NBC tied for #1 among the Big 4 networks Friday night in adults 18-49.

A special 8 p.m. telecast of "The Blacklist" (0.6 rating in 18-49, 4.1 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET) matched the show's season high for a Friday telecast in adults 18-49 and equaled NBC's highest 18-49 rating in the timeslot since Nov. 23, 2018 (0.8 with holiday specials). The 8 p.m. "Blacklist" tied for #1 in the timeslot among the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49.

The regular 9 p.m. episode of "The Blacklist" (0.5 rating in 18-49, 3.9 million viewers overall from 9-10 p.m. ET) tied for #1 in the timeslot among Big 4 programs in adults 18-34 and women 18-34. L+35+Digital: "Blacklist" is increasing by +204% in 18-49 rating going from L+SD to L+35+Digital (from a 0.55 to a 1.67).

"Dateline NBC" (0.6 rating in 18-49, 0.9 in adults 25-54, 4.0 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) ranked #2 in the hour among ABC, CBS and NBC in adults 18-49, adults 25-54 and total viewers, retaining 98% week to week in total viewers (4.0 million vs. 4.1 million, which was a Friday high since Dec. 14, 2018). L+7: Friday's "Dateline" is growing by +50% this season in 18-49 rating (from a 0.58 to a 0.87) and more than +1.2 million viewers overall (3.4 million to 4.6 million) going from L+SD to L+7.

Saturday

NBC Sports' 8:08-12:11 p.m. ET coverage of Stanley Cup Playoff hockey, featuring a double-overtime game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Boston Bruins (0.8 rating in 18-49, 2.9 million viewers overall) won the night among the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49 and adults 25-54 and was #1 or tied for #1 among those nets in every key ratings measure. The 2.913 million viewers in Total Audience Delivery (including digital viewership) is the most ever for a Round 2, Game 2 game on NBC or NBCSN and is up +30% versus the comparable year-ago game.

Sunday

An encore telecast of "Ellen's Game of Games" averaged a 0.5 rating in 18-49 and 2.4 million viewers overall from 7-8 p.m. ET.

"World of Dance" (0.8 rating in 18-49, 3.4 million viewers overall from 8-10 p.m. ET) scored a five-week high in 18-49, with its highest rating since March 24 (0.8) -- the last time "World" topped this week's 0.8 was on March 3 (1.0). The April 28 "World" also delivered a six-week high in total viewers, with its biggest audience since March 17 (3.7 million). The April 28 telecast grew +14% week to week in 18-49 (0.8 vs. 0.7) and +16% in total viewers (3.4 million vs. 2.9 million). L+7+Digital: "World Dance" generates 22% of its L+35+digital 18-49 rating from nonlinear sources, the #1 biggest percentage among NBC alternative series.

"Good Girls" (0.6 rating in 18-49, 2.3 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) equaled the show's highest 18-49 rating since its season premiere on March 3 (0.7). Week to week, the show grew +0.1 of a point or +20% in 18-49 (0.6 vs. 0.5) and +10% in total viewers (2.3 million vs. 2.1 million). L+7: "Good Girls" is increasing by +92% in 18-49 rating going from L+SD to L+7 (from a 0.60 to a 1.15) and +1.7 million viewers overall (2.4 million to 4.1 million). With the addition of 35-day linear and projected non-linear ratings, the "Good Girls" figure grows to a 2.49 in 18-49, a +315% increase versus its L+SD 0.40. L+35+Digital: "Good Girls" derives 43% of its L+35+digital 18-49 rating from nonlinear sources, the #1 biggest percentage among NBC dramas.





