NBC Sports and NASCAR Launch #MyTrackMyRoots Grassroots Racing Tour

NBC Sports and NASCAR have partnered to launch the #MyTrackMyRoots Grassroots Racing Tour - a grassroots initiative which celebrates and promotes local tracks across America that have launched the dreams and careers of NASCAR drivers and continue to cultivate a passion for racing in their local communities.

Current and former drivers from the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Gander Outdoor Truck Series will join with NBC Sports and NASCAR to spearhead a nationwide initiative to visit and promote more than 500 local tracks across the country over the next four months.

NBC Sports held a nationwide conference call on Monday with drivers and track representatives from all 50 states, including:

2020 NASCAR Hall of Fame nominee Tony Stewart

NBC Sports commentator and NASCAR Hall of Fame member Dale Jarrett

Former NASCAR Cup Series driver and local track legend Ken Schrader

Current Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Clint Bowyer

Current Xfinity Series driver Chase Briscoe

Current Gander Outdoor Truck Series driver Jordan Anderson

Late Model racing superstar Bubba Pollard

"It's great that NBC Sports has taken this initiative with grassroots racing," saidTony Stewart. "I think the #MyTrackMyRoots partnership with NASCAR can really help NASCAR, short track racing and the sport as a whole. From short tracks to Daytona, this is a movement that benefits all styles of racing."

"When I was 12 years old, my dad went to Hickory Motor Speedway and became the promoter and owner," said Dale Jarrett. "I mowed the grass, I handed out programs, I sold popcorn. I've seen every side of racing. I was fortunate to race for some of the sport's greatest owners and they helped me understand what all of this about."

"When I was a grassroots racer competing at Lakeside Speedway, I was trying to get known, no different than a track operator or anyone else," said Clint Bowyer. "NASCAR can't live without grassroots racing and grassroots racing can't live without NASCAR."

"The goal of the #MyTrackMyRoots Grassroots Racing Tour is to connect race fans nationwide and celebrate racing across America," said Jeff Behnke, VP of NASCAR Production, NBC Sports. "Local track racing is at the heart of NASCAR, and we want to build a grassroots movement by uniting local tracks, drivers, and fans on a national level."

"It's all about getting back to the fans," said Brandon Igdalsky, NASCAR's Managing Director for Event Marketing and Promotion. "The #MyTrackMyRoots partnership with NBC Sports is the next iteration of reconnecting with not only the fans, but the tracks, teams, drivers - everyone that loves motorsports to their core."

NBC Sports will showcase more than 500 tracks across America as part of #MyTrackMyRoots over the next four months, featuring photos, highlights and interviews throughout race coverage on NBC and NBCSN, on its daily studio show, NASCAR America, and on its NASCAR on NBC social media platforms on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Fans can also watch the action at hundreds of local tracks across the country on FansChoice.tv, the online home of live grassroots racing.

Click here to watch Monday's NASCAR AMERICA #MyTrackMyRoots segment featuring Aric Almirola, as he discussed his first memories of going East Bay Raceway outside of Tampa, Fla., to watch his grandfather compete.

#MyTrackMyRoots began during NBC Sports' first two race weeks of the 2019 NASCAR season at Chicagoland and Daytona. Local tracks that were featured throughout race coverage, NASCAR America, and the NASCAR on NBC social media platforms include:



NBC SPORTS' NASCAR COVERAGE

The official home of the NASCAR Playoffs, NBC Sports will present the final 20 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races, final 19 NASCAR Xfinity Series races, and select NASCAR Regional & Touring Series events in 2019. NBC Sports' NASCAR programming also includes NBCSN's daily motorsports showNASCAR America, coverage of NASCAR's Awards Ceremonies, the annual NASCAR Hall of Fame induction ceremony, as well as original programming specials.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You