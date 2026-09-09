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NBC Saturday Morning Schedule Features Wildlife and Travel Programming

EARTH ODYSSEY WITH DYLAN DREYER and MUTUAL OF OMAHA'S WILD KINGDOM PROTECTING WILD return with new episodes across the schedule.

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NBC has released its Saturday morning schedule covering Wednesday, September 9, 2026 through Tuesday, September 29, 2026, featuring wildlife and travel programming including new and repeat episodes of 'Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom Protecting Wild,' 'Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer,' 'The Great American Journey,' and 'Forever Young with Dr. Pablo Prichard.'

Saturday, September 12, 2026

'Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom Protecting Wild' – 'Road to Recovery (WLK324)' – Repeat – 10:00AM - 10:30AM

'Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer' – 'Italian Summer (EDD820)' – Repeat – 10:30AM - 11:00AM

'The Great American Journey' – 'Bold Ideas (GAJ102)' – Original – 11:00AM - 11:30AM

'Forever Young with Dr. Pablo Prichard' – 'We Got the Sleep (FYP124)' – Repeat – 11:30AM - 12:00PM

Saturday, September 19, 2026

'Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom Protecting Wild' – 'Captures for Conservation (WLK325)' – Repeat – 10:00AM - 10:30AM

'Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer' – 'Mediterranean Heartlands (EDD821)' – Repeat – 10:30AM - 11:00AM

'The Great American Journey' – 'Dreaming Big (GAJ103)' – Original – 11:00AM - 11:30AM

'Forever Young with Dr. Pablo Prichard' – 'The Architecture of Sleep (FYP126)' – Repeat – 11:30AM - 12:00PM

Additional information about NBC and its programming is available at www.nbcumv.com.

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