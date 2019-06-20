NBC News, MSNBC, Telemundo to Have Week-Long Coverage from Miami for Democratic Debates

NBC News, MSNBC and Telemundo will kick off a week of on-the-ground coverage in Miami for the first Democratic presidential debate beginning Monday, June 24.

The two-night debate, sanctioned by the Democratic National Committee, will air at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 26 and Thursday, June 27 from the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts.

Both debate nights will be moderated by:

Lester Holt, Anchor, NBC Nightly News and Dateline NBC

Savannah Guthrie, TODAY Co-Anchor and NBC News Chief Legal Correspondent

Chuck Todd, NBC News Political Director and Moderator of Meet the Press; Host, MSNBC's MTP Daily

Rachel Maddow, Host, The Rachel Maddow Show

José Díaz-Balart, Anchor, Noticias Telemundo, NBC Nightly News Saturday

Lester Holt, Savannah Guthrie and José Díaz-Balart will moderate the first hour each night. Holt will also appear in the second hour, which Chuck Todd and Rachel Maddow will moderate.

Here's a rundown of what to expect across all three networks and digital platforms for the week:

NBC NEWS

Lester Holt will anchor NBC Nightly News throughout the week from Miami beginning Monday.

Savannah Guthrie will co-anchor TODAY from the Arsht Center starting Tuesday.

NBC News' Andrea Mitchell, Peter Alexander, Hallie Jackson, Jacob Soboroff, Mike Memoli, Garrett Haake, Ali Vitali, Vaughn Hillyard and Shaq Brewster will also be on the ground in Miami offering the latest updates and analysis leading up to and after the debates.

MSNBC

MSNBC will offer a pre-debate special beginning at 7 p.m. ET and post-debate analysis with insight from the candidates themselves, campaign surrogates and political commentators beginning at 11 p.m. ET:

Brian Williams, Host, The 11th Hour; Nicolle Wallace, Host, Deadline: White House; Chris Hayes, Host, All In; and Lawrence O'Donnell, Host, The Last Word will anchor live from NBC News World Headquarters in New York.

Chris Matthews, Host, Hardball, will join live from the spin room in Miami.

In addition, MSNBC will broadcast live from Miami throughout the week including:

The Rachel Maddow Show at 9 p.m. ET on Monday and Tuesday

MTP Daily at 5 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday

Andrea Mitchell Reports at 12 p.m. ET on Wednesday and Thursday

MSNBC Live with Stephanie Ruhle, Hallie Jackson, Chris Jansing, Ali Velshi and Kasie Hunt on Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski and Willie Geist will anchor Morning Joe from Miami with a live audience on Thursday and Friday beginning at 6 a.m. ET

Leading up to debate week on Saturday, June 22, AM Joy host Joy Reid and PoliticsNation host Rev. Al Sharpton will be live from the South Carolina Democratic Party Convention where they will be joined by several Democratic candidates to preview the upcoming debate.

The Beat's Ari Melber will also host Road to Miami, a pre-debate program exploring the candidates' final weekend of campaigning and previewing their debate strategies on Sunday, June 23 at 9 p.m. ET.

NOTICIAS TELEMUNDO

Beginning on Wednesday, Un Nuevo Día at 7 a.m. ET, Noticias Telemundo Noon at 12:30 p.m. ET, and Nightly News at 6:30 p.m. ET will also broadcast live from Miami.

Telemundo's debate pre-show on Wednesday and Thursday will begin at 8:55 p.m. ET with more in-depth analysis following the debate.

NoticiasTelemundo.com will live-blog and provide real-time fact-checking by PolitiFact during the debate.

Telemundo will stream the debates live and in full on: NoticiasTelemundo.com, on mobile and OTT apps, as well as on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

NBC NEWS DIGITAL

NBC News will stream the full debates live on: NBCNews.com, MSNBC.com, NBC News NOW, our mobile and OTT apps, as well as on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

NBC News NOW, the new streaming news service available through NBC's OTT apps and NBCNews.com, will host an hour-long pre-show and post-show each night. The programming will feature conversations from a student viewing party, a panel of experts, explainers and analysis.

MSNBC will be streaming live audio on SiriusXM, TuneIn Radio and NBC News Digital. Podcasts for our shows will be distributed across all the major platforms including Apple.

NBC Stay Tuned's Savannah Sellers will be on the ground in Miami on both nights and will host special editions of the show on Snapchat and provide coverage on the show's TikTok channel.

NBC News Digital's Alex Seitz-Wald, Allan Smith and Jon Allen will also be on the ground in Miami reporting and providing analysis. Jane Timm and Adam Edelman will be producing real-time fact-checking of the candidates.

All NBC News Digital coverage will be available at NBCNews.com/debate, which will include: an interactive 'View from Center Stage,' a live blog and fact-checks of the debate in real time; best moments and insight into how candidates performed; and an interactive visualization of how often certain buzzwords are mentioned each evening.

NBC News' signature "Election Confessions" is returning for the 2020 election at ElectionConfessions.com. This time, users are able to submit in a new interactive digital format and sort by candidate and location.

NBC News, MSNBC and NOTICIAS TELEMUNDO have also launched the Student Journalism Project, a collaboration with Instagram to highlight issues important to young voters ahead of the debates. By working with student journalists from colleges and universities across the country, the project will help these students report on topics most important to their generation and will amplify their reporting on Instagram to the three publishers' IGTV accounts. NBC News will stream the debates live and in full on: NBCNews.com, MSNBC.com, our mobile and OTT apps, as well as on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.





