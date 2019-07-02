NASCAR Returns To NBC This Saturday In Primetime From Daytona International Speedway

NASCAR returns to NBC and the "World Center of Racing" this Saturday night in primetime with the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 UNDER THE LIGHTS at Daytona International Speedway at 7 p.m. ET on NBC.

NBC Sports will super-serve fans with more than 30 hours of NASCAR programming this week, including Xfinity Series racing from Daytona on Friday, July 5, at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Entering this weekend's Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series action, only nine races remain until the Playoffs begin on Sept. 15 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Joey Loganoleads the regular season standings with 677 points and 2 wins, followed by Kyle Busch(659 points, 4 wins), Brad Keselowski (610 points, 3 wins), Kevin Harvick (610 points, 0 wins), Martin Truex Jr. (581 points, 4 wins) and this year's Daytona 500 ChampionDenny Hamlin (574 points, 2 wins). Alex Bowman (509 points, 1 win) took home his first-career Cup Series checkered flag last weekend at Chicagoland.

NASCAR CUP SERIES RACING FROM DAYTONA - SATURDAY AT 7 P.M. ET ON NBC

Saturday's pre-race coverage on NBCSN begins at 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN with NASCAR AMERICA live from Daytona. Coverage will include the second installment of the "Behind the Driver" series, which will showcase an individual who has been instrumental in the illustrious career of driver Jimmie Johnson. Pre-race coverage will also feature a narrated segment by "The King" Richard Petty on what makes the July Daytona's race uniquely American.

This week's Cup Series coverage from Daytona begins Thursday, July 4, at 2 p.m. ET with first practice, followed by final practice at 4 p.m. ET. Friday's Cup Series coverage features qualifying at 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN. An on-site edition of NASCAR Americawraps up the day at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Saturday's Cup Series coverage starts at 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN with NASCAR America, live from the Peacock Pit Box on pit road at Daytona, and will feature a live interview with NASCAR president Steve Phelps. Countdown to Green begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN, and coverage shifts over to NBC at 7 p.m. for live race coverage. Trackside coverage continues on NBCSN with a full hour post-race show at 11 p.m. ET.

NBC Sports' lead race announcer Rick Allen will call the action alongside 21-time Cup Series race winner Jeff Burton and racing legend and two-time Daytona 500 ChampionDale Earnhardt Jr. Daytona 500-winning crew chief Steve Letarte will provide commentary from the Peacock Pit Box.

NBC Sports' NASCAR PRE-RACE host Krista Voda, auto racing icon Kyle Petty, and NBC analyst and Hall of Fame driver Dale Jarrett host NASCAR AMERICA as well as all pre- and post-race coverage. Marty Snider, Kelli Stavast and Dave Burns will report from pit road and the garages.

NBCSports.com lead motorsports writer Nate Ryan will contribute news reports throughout the weekend, and reporter Rutledge Wood will bring viewers a collection of off-track stories of the weekend.

United States Navy Reserve Lt. Commander and current NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series driver Jesse Iwuji will serve as a guest analyst reporter for NBC Sports' coverage from Daytona throughout the Fourth of July weekend. Iwuji competed in last weekend's Truck Series race at Chicagoland and has served as an ambassador for both the military and NASCAR communities.

In addition, Richard Petty Motorsports driver Bubba Wallace will be featured in Spirit of America's segment, Macy's 4th of July Fireworks, on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

HAILIE DEEGAN JOINS DALE JR. DOWNLOAD TODAY AT 5 P.M. ET ON NBCSN

Today's episode of the Dale Jr. Download at 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN will feature 17-year-old stock car driver Hailie Deegan. Deegan grew up in off-road racing but transitioned to competing on asphalt in 2016 to pursue a career in stock car racing. She began her career in NASCAR in 2018 at the K&N Pro Series level and is the only female to have won races in the series, doing so in the 2018 and 2019 seasons. Click here to watch a preview of today's episode.

Deegan on how she approaches her competitors on the track: "You want to start it, I'm going to finish it. I'm over these 40-year-old guys thinking they can just push me off the track. I was like, 'listen here, I am coming for you guys.'"

Produced on-site at Dirty Mo Media Studios in Mooresville, N.C., Dale Jr. Download on NBCSN takes viewers couch-side for the taping of the motorsports icon's weekly podcast, featuring unparalleled perspective, candid commentary, and insight that fans have come to expect from Dale Jr.

NASCAR AMERICA MOTORMOUTHS FEATURES SPECIAL GUEST RYAN BLANEY WEDNESDAY AT 5 P.M. ET ON NBCSN

Tomorrow's episode of NASCAR AMERICA Motormouths at 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN will feature special guest Ryan Blaney. Blaney, who registered a sixth-place finish in Chicagoland last weekend, will join Rutledge Wood and Kyle Petty on the NASCAR AMERICA set as fans call in to ask their pressing questions ahead of this weekend's race at Daytona. Motormouths Wednesdays are all about the viewers, providing regular opportunities for fans to call in to NASCAR AMERICA and speak with hosts, analysts, and a rotation of current drivers live on NBCSN.

XFINITY SERIES RACING FROM DAYTONA - FRIDAY AT 7 P.M. ET ON NBCSN

NBC Sports continues its coverage of the NASCAR Xfinity Series from Daytona this Friday at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Cole Custer earned his fourth win of the season at last weekend's race at Chicagoland Speedway.

NBCSN's Xfinity Series coverage from Daytona begins Thursday with first practice at 2 p.m. ET, followed by final practice at 4 p.m. ET. Race day coverage kicks off Friday at 2 p.m. ET on NBCSN, followed by Countdown to Green at 7 p.m. ET. NBCSN's coverage of the race begins 7:30 p.m. ET, followed by the post-race show at 10 p.m. ET.

Following this weekend's NASCAR programming across NBC Sports:

DATE COVERAGE NETWORK TIME (ET) Tues., July 2 Dale Jr. Download feat. Hailie Deegan NBCSN 5 p.m. Weds., July 3 NASCAR America - Motormouths Wednesday NBCSN 5 p.m. Dale Jr. Download (Encore) NBCSN 11 p.m. Thurs., July 4 Dale Jr. Download (Encore) NBCSN 12 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series First Practice - Daytona NBCSN 1 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series First Practice - Daytona NBCSN 2 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series Final Practice - Daytona NBCSN 3 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series Final Practice - Daytona NBCSN 4 p.m. NASCAR America - MOTORSPORTS HOUR (LIVE from Daytona) NBCSN 5 p.m. NASCAR K&N Series - Douglas County NBCSN 6 p.m. Fri., July 5 NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying - Daytona NBCSN 3:30 p.m. NASCAR America NBCSN 4:30 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying - Daytona NBCSN 5 p.m. NASCAR America NBCSN 6 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series - Countdown to Green NBCSN 7 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series Race - Daytona NBCSN 7:30 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series Post-Race Show NBCSN 10 p.m. Dale Jr. Download (Encore) NBCSN 10:30 p.m. NASCAR The Decades - The 1990s NBCSN 11:30 p.m. Sat., July 6 NASCAR America NBCSN 5 p.m. Countdown to Green NBCSN 6:30 p.m. NASCAR Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona NBC 7 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series Post-Race Show NBCSN 11 p.m.

NBC SPORTS' NASCAR COVERAGE

The official home of the NASCAR Playoffs, NBC Sports will present the final 20 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races, final 19 NASCAR Xfinity Series races, and select NASCAR Regional & Touring Series events in 2019. NBC Sports' NASCAR programming also includes NBCSN's daily motorsports show NASCAR America, coverage of NASCAR's Awards Ceremonies, the annual NASCAR Hall of Fame induction ceremony, as well as original programming specials.





