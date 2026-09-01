Mystic Film Festival to Present 131 Films for 9th Annual Edition

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The Mystic Film Festival will be held September 24-27, 2026, bringing filmmakers and audiences together in Mystic to celebrate established and emerging talent from around the world. The Festival's main slate will showcase 131 new short and feature-length documentary and narrative films from around the world, including films by student filmmakers. The four-day festival will also feature filmmakers' workshops, panel discussions, networking opportunities, a screenwriting competition, and an awards presentation recognizing this year's outstanding films and screenwriters.

Festival events will take place at Mystic Luxury Cinemas, La Grua Center, Mystic Noank Library, and The United Theatre, with workshops and panel discussions led by filmmakers and local experts.

The Festival will open on Thursday, September 24 at 7:00 p.m. (preceded by a wine reception at 6:30 p.m.) at Mystic Luxury Cinemas with a screening of the feature documentary Slowburn Shoot, followed by a Q&A with the film's director and featured contributors.

On Sunday, September 27 at 7:00 p.m. (preceded by a wine reception at 6:30 p.m.) at Mystic Luxury Cinemas, the Festival jury will present awards to this year's winning films and screenwriters. Additionally, the Festival will honor William Sadler with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Schedules, tickets, and passes are available at https://mysticfilmfestival2026.eventive.org/welcome.

Festival Opening Night - Feature Documentary Slowburn Shoot

The Mystic Film Festival's Opening Night Celebration on Thursday, September 24 at Mystic Luxury Cinemas will kick off the four-day festival with an evening of film and community. The evening begins with a wine reception at 6:30 p.m., followed by the 7:00 p.m. screening of the Festival's Opening Night Film, the feature documentary Slowburn Shoot, and a Q&A with director Adam Wilde and featured contributors from the film.

Slowburn Shoot takes an unvarnished look at independent wrestling through the lens of Absolute Intense Wrestling, following rising stars, aging veterans, and the people behind the regional league as they navigate the highs and lows of life in the ring. The documentary offers a candid and emotional look at the passion, sacrifice, and perseverance behind the world of professional wrestling.

Tickets: https://mysticfilmfestival2026.eventive.org/schedule/6a8cd735b8c1e8b180df2c8f

Centerpiece Film and Q&A with Director

This year, the Festival will feature Road to L'Etape de Tour, a narrative feature directed by Julia Coulter, as its Centerpiece Film. The film follows a woman with a congenital heart defect as she embarks on a journey to train for a stage of the Tour de France.

The story is deeply personal for Coulter, who was born with a congenital heart defect herself. After a cardiac stress test renewed concerns about her condition, she turned to cycling as a way to prioritize her health, inspired in part by her father, an avid cyclist who has participated in L'Etape de Tour. Her experience learning to live life to the fullest with a lifelong health condition helped shape the film and its story.

Following the screening, Coulter will participate in a Q&A about the inspiration behind the film, her personal connection to the story, and the experience of bringing it to the screen. Coulter's films have screened at festivals including the Academy Award-qualifying New Hampshire Film Festival, as well as the Omaha, Catalina, and Las Vegas Film Festivals. She was also nominated for Best Directorial Debut at the Lonely Wolf Film Festival.

Tickets: https://mysticfilmfestival2026.eventive.org/schedule/6a87bc9316dea518a6eeb7e3

Other Festival Highlights: Stories That Inspire, Challenge and Entertain

Josh Loeb's In Spite of Ourselves follows a Portland baker and an LA comedian whose whirlwind romance is tested by distance, commitment issues, and the messy realities of trying to make love work. In Sophia Takal's Act One, a young aspiring actress desperate for guidance and belonging falls under the spell of a manipulative acting coach who draws her into a web of control and obsession.

The documentary feature March Forth, directed by Robe Imbriano and Valerie Hong, explores poet and lawyer Reginald Dwayne Betts' journey from teenage incarceration to acclaimed poet, attorney, and advocate for prison reform, examining the lasting impact of incarceration and the possibilities of redemption and freedom. David Shadrack Smith's documentary feature Public Access revisits New York City's groundbreaking experiment in open media, exploring how uncensored voices challenged the boundaries of free expression, sparked legal battles, and raised questions about power and control that continue to shape debates over free speech today.

Micronations, a documentary feature directed by Joe Kowalski, takes a whimsical look at the eccentric world of self-declared nations and their leaders while exploring larger questions of borders, identity, and community. Jeremy Workman, executive producer of Secret Mall Apartment, brings his documentary feature School for Defectors to the Festival. The film offers an intimate look at 20 North Korean defectors attending a small school in Busan, South Korea, highlighting their experiences, resilience, and hopes for the future.

In Sculptors of Speed, documentary filmmaker Maren Higbee tells the story of legendary boat builder George Pocock, exploring his commitment to craftsmanship and purpose and the tension between those values and a modern culture increasingly driven by profit, speed, and performance. Set in the Kenyan village of Sayit, Vincho Nchogu's narrative feature One Woman One Bra follows 38-year-old Star as her community prepares to receive legal ownership of its land for the first time in centuries. With her own claim threatened because of her unknown parentage, Star embarks on a search for answers about her identity and her place within the community.

Artur Dziedzic's documentary feature Art of Destruction begins with the 1970 bombing that severely damaged Rodin's The Thinker at the Cleveland Museum of Art and expands into an examination of political dissent and radical activism during a turbulent period in American history. Featuring veteran members of the Weather Underground, Black Panther Party, and Young Lords, the film asks audiences to consider how the conflicts of that era continue to resonate today. Rounding out the program are thoughtful narrative shorts and works by student filmmakers from across the country, bringing fresh voices and diverse perspectives to this year's Festival.

Connecticut Humanities Supported Film Discussion

Through the support of Connecticut Humanities, the Mystic Film Festival will expand beyond traditional film screenings with guest speakers and post-screening discussions connected to select films. The grant will support conversations around Outliers, People vs. Politics, Cirrus: A Wooden Boat Story, Sculptors of Speed, Fork in the Road, and Salt Grown, giving audiences the opportunity to engage more deeply with the people, ideas, and themes at the heart of these films.

Following the screening of Outliers, the Festival will welcome filmmakers Alexander Donovan and Mark Anthony Aiello, along with Greg Shea and Marc Anthony Massaro, who are featured in the film, for a post-screening discussion. Together, they will offer audiences insight into the making of the documentary and its exploration of artists and craftspeople who remain committed to creating by hand in an increasingly technology-driven world.

The Festival will also welcome Bilal Sekou for a discussion of People vs. Politics. Sekou is a professor of political science at the University of Hartford whose work focuses on civic engagement, voter behavior, campaigns, elections, and Connecticut politics. His extensive experience and knowledge will provide additional context for the film's exploration of political polarization and efforts to reform the American electoral system.

Tom Townsend, whose work restoring Cirrus is featured in Cirrus: A Wooden Boat Story, will participate in a post-screening Q&A. His firsthand experience with the preservation and restoration of wooden boats will give audiences an opportunity to explore maritime craftsmanship and the connections these vessels create across generations. His expertise also connects closely with the themes of Sculptors of Speed and its exploration of legendary boat builder George Pocock and the enduring value of craftsmanship.

Screenings of Fork in the Road and Salt Grown will be accompanied by a discussion moderated by Maggie Favretti, co-founder and founding director of the Alliance for the Mystic River Watershed. Connecting the films' themes to the region, the conversation will explore the relationship with the land and water, sustainable food systems, and the people working to build a more resilient future for their communities and the environment.

Together, these discussions reflect the Festival's commitment to creating meaningful engagement around the films it presents. With the support of Connecticut Humanities, audiences will have the opportunity to hear directly from filmmakers, film participants, and experts, ask questions, and explore the cultural, artistic, civic, environmental, and historical themes represented across this year's program.

Spotlight on Women Directors

Women in Film & Video New England will host a special Spotlight on Women Directors program featuring narrative short films directed by women on Saturday, September 26 at 4:30 p.m. at Mystic Luxury Cinemas. Moderated by a representative from Women in Film & Video New England, the program celebrates women filmmakers and showcases a selection of distinctive narrative voices from this year's Festival.

Tickets: https://mysticfilmfestival2026.eventive.org/schedule/6a87bbde50efeb9353524946

William Sadler Honored with 2026 Mystic Film Festival Lifetime Achievement Award

The Mystic Film Festival will honor actor William Sadler with its Lifetime Achievement Award during the Festival's awards ceremony on Sunday, September 27, at Mystic Luxury Cinemas.

Born in Buffalo, New York, Sadler has built a career spanning theater, film, and television. He discovered his love for performing at a young age, and while attending Orchard Park High School, performed music and comedy as 'Banjo Bill Sadler,' developing the versatility and distinctive presence that would later become hallmarks of his acting career. He went on to earn a bachelor's degree from SUNY Geneseo and an MFA from Cornell University.

Sadler began his professional career on the stage, eventually making his way to New York City, where he spent 12 years appearing in more than 75 theatrical productions. Among his early achievements was originating the role of Sergeant Merwin J. Toomey in Neil Simon's Biloxi Blues on Broadway, a performance that earned him a Drama Desk Award nomination for Outstanding Featured Actor in a Play.

Sadler's transition to film and television established him as one of Hollywood's most recognizable and versatile character actors. After early film appearances in Off Beat and Project X, he went on to portray some of his most memorable characters, including Colonel Stuart in Die Hard 2, the Grim Reaper in Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey, and Heywood in Frank Darabont's The Shawshank Redemption. His collaborations with Darabont also included The Green Mile and The Mist, giving Sadler a notable connection to several acclaimed adaptations of Stephen King's work.

His television career has been equally diverse, with appearances in series including Roseanne, Murphy Brown, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, and Roswell. He portrayed President Matthew Ellis in Iron Man 3 and later reprised the character within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In 2020, Sadler returned to one of his most beloved roles, the Grim Reaper, in Bill & Ted Face the Music, nearly 30 years after first playing the character.

Over a career spanning nearly five decades, Sadler has demonstrated a rare ability to move effortlessly between drama, comedy, action, science fiction, and horror, bringing depth and individuality to an extraordinary range of characters. From the New York stage to some of the most enduring films and television series of the past several decades, his work has left a lasting impression on audiences.

Free Educational Workshops

With support from the Mystic Film Institute, the Mystic Film Festival will offer a full weekend of free workshops and panels for filmmakers, screenwriters, actors, and film lovers at the Mystic Noank Library. All sessions are free and open to the public, but space is limited and seats must be reserved in advance through the Festival's ticketing site.

Reserve Your Seat: https://mysticfilmfestival2026.eventive.org/schedule?filterTags%5B6a8ce0e079c6f6a37e5fd913%5D=true

Mystic Noank Library | Saturday, September 26 | 10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

I Made A Movie, Now What? Finishing your film is only the beginning. Publicist and film marketing strategist Lee Meltzer, founder of Lee Meltzer Consulting, offers practical advice on festival strategy, publicity, marketing, and approaching sales agents and distributors—helping filmmakers give their work the best chance of reaching an audience.

Mystic Noank Library | Saturday, September 26 | 12:30 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.

From Script to Screen: Producing an Independent Narrative Short Film. Rachel Thomas-Medwid, writer/director of Sever, and producer/actor Jaci Kjernander offer a practical look at bringing an independent narrative short from script to screen. Drawing on their own productions, they'll cover budgeting, fundraising, SAG-AFTRA, casting, crew, locations, scheduling, post-production, and preparing a finished film for the festival circuit.

Mystic Noank Library | Saturday, September 26 | 2:30 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Cast Yourself: Using Independent Filmmaking. Actors don't have to wait to be discovered—they can create their own opportunities. Actor, voiceover artist, and creative productivity coach Corrie Legge leads an interactive workshop designed to help actors develop their own film projects, identify the right creative idea, and take the first steps toward making them a reality.

Mystic Noank Library | Sunday, September 27 | 10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Character-Driven Documentaries: Finding the Story in the Person. Featuring Geoff Yaw, producer of Slowburn Shoot, Micronations, and The Art of Destruction, the conversation will explore discovering unforgettable subjects, earning their trust and access, finding the larger story within an individual experience, and capturing personality without losing authenticity.

Moderated by documentary filmmaker and Mystic Film Festival founder Shareen Anderson, the panel will also examine the creative and ethical challenges of character-driven nonfiction storytelling and what it takes to tell a deeply personal story that resonates with a broader audience.

Mystic Noank Library | Sunday, September 27 | 12:30 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Marketing Your Script — Roadmap Writers. A great screenplay still needs to get into the right hands. Gabriel Theis, Director of Digital Marketing & Brand Management at Roadmap Writers, breaks down the essentials of marketing a screenplay, including crafting an effective logline, choosing comps, building your bio, and positioning your work to get noticed.

Mystic Noank Library | Sunday, September 27 | 2:30 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Beyond the Festival: Understanding Independent Film Distribution. The team from IRIS, a Connecticut-based streaming platform for independent cinema, offers a practical introduction to navigating today's distribution landscape. The workshop will cover what platforms look for, preparing a film for distribution, understanding rights and deals, building an audience, and the new Mystic Film Festival collection on IRIS.

Student Film Showcase at La Grua Center

The Mystic Film Festival will spotlight the next generation of filmmakers with three blocks of student short films on Saturday, September 26 at La Grua Center. Screenings will take place at 11:00 a.m., 1:30 p.m., and 4:00 p.m., showcasing student filmmakers from across the country and a wide range of emerging voices and perspectives.

The student film program will be moderated by Jim Quinn, who leads the Festival's student film programming, with opportunities for audiences to hear from participating filmmakers and learn more about their work.

Tickets: https://mysticfilmfestival2026.eventive.org/schedule

Meteorologist Mike Slifer of Channel 3 News, WFSB to Host Awards Ceremony

Mike Slifer, Certified Broadcast Meteorologist at Channel 3 Eyewitness News, WFSB Connecticut, returns as the Master of Ceremonies for the awards ceremony on Sunday, September 27 at Mystic Luxury Cinemas. A proud Connecticut native, Mike's fascination with weather began at age seven and never let up. When he's not forecasting, he's outdoors hiking, biking, skateboarding, or enjoying music—and he's equally passionate about movies. Mike is looking forward to celebrating storytelling, creativity, and his home state at this year's ceremony.

The 2026 Mystic Film Festival is made possible with major support from Connecticut Humanities and the Connecticut Office of Film, Television and Digital Media, along with the support of sponsors, community partners, venues, and industry organizations. The Festival's fiscal sponsor, Mystic Film Institute, enables the Festival to accept tax-deductible donations from corporations and individuals.

Additional 2026 sponsors and partners include Alliance of Women Directors; Chelsea Groton Bank; Cove Ledge; Greatly Digital; Greater Mystic Chamber of Commerce; International Screenwriters' Association (ISA); IRIS; La Grua Center; Mystic Luxury Cinemas; Mystic Mash Podcast; Mystic Noank Library; Olde Mistick Village; Roadmap Writers; The United Theatre; and Women in Film & Video New England.

The 9th Annual Mystic Film Festival Main Slate

Narrative Features:

A Woman's Work, directed by A.R. Ephraim

Crystal Cross, directed by Richie James Follin

Road to L'Etape Du Tour, directed by Julia Coulter

One Woman One Bra, directed by Vincho Nchogu

Nobody Wants To Be Here, Nobody Wants To Leave, directed by Cash Robinson

In Spite Of Ourselves, directed by Josh Loeb

Act One, directed by Sophia Takal

Feature Documentaries:

Art of Destruction, directed by Artur Dziedzic

Fork In The Road, directed by Jonathan Nastasi and Vivian Sorenson

March Forth, directed by Robe Imbriano and Valerie Hong

Micronations, directed by Joe Kowalski

Nasty, directed by John Gerald Scaletta

Outliers, directed by Alexander Donovan and Mark Anthony Aiello

People vs Politics, directed by Robert M. Pease and Carol A. Wingard

Public Access, directed by David Shadrack Smith

Remaining Native, directed by Paige Bethmann

Sculptors of Speed, directed by Maren Higbee

Slowburn Shoot, directed by Adam Wilde

Team 28, directed by David A Wittkower

The Flight of Jackie Cochran, directed by Jessica Anderson

The Life We Leave, directed by JJ Gerber

They Fight With Cameras, directed by Nina Rosenblum and Daniel Allentuck

Transforming the Beautiful Game: The Clyde Best Story, directed by Dan Egan

Unspoken Bond, directed by Don Hardy

School for Defectors, directed by Jeremy Workman

Narrative Shorts:

8:38, directed by Imole Ladipo

2.0, directed by Mathew Shafeek and Katy Frame

A Comfort, directed by Jenny Curtis

A Night In, directed by Eduardo Olmos

Brick City - Family Honor, directed by Jack Foley

Brimstone, directed by Debra Markowitz

Brothers, directed by John Galvin

Comedy Damage, directed by Mark Kiefer

CRITERION, directed by Frank Reynolds

December, Day Zero, directed by John Robert Hammerer

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