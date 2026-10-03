Goose Performs GOOD TIMES // END TIMES on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE in Brooklyn

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Goose performed their song Good Times // End Times on Jimmy Kimmel Live, giving the ABC late-night program's audience a full live rendition of the track. The taping took place in Brooklyn, placing the band among a string of recent musical guests filmed outside the show's usual studio setting.

The performance centered entirely on Good Times // End Times, with Goose delivering the song in its entirety for the broadcast rather than sitting down for a separate conversation segment.

The Brooklyn location gave the taping a distinct backdrop compared to Jimmy Kimmel Live's typical studio presentation, a setup the show has used for other musical acts recently filmed in the borough.

The clip keeps its focus squarely on the band's live sound, offering viewers an unfiltered look at Good Times // End Times performed in front of Kimmel's cameras.

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