Monét X Change Kicks Off LIFE BE LIFIN North American Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Internationally beloved comedian, classically-trained opera singer, and RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Monét X Change kicked off the North American tour of new critically-acclaimed one-woman show, Life Be Lifin’ on January 9 with a sold out show at Seattle's Neptune Theatre. Now through January 27th, the tour will travel across the U.S. and Canada. Written by Monét and directed by BenDeLaCreme, Monét guides her audiences through a poignant, darkly humorous coming-of-age story with her signature ability to make audiences cry as quickly as she makes them laugh.

In the show, Monét takes what you expect from a typical drag show and turns it on its head to create something entirely original. Her showmanship is a reflection of a tireless work ethic to cultivate her comedic chops and live vocal skills, and this vulnerable, hilarious and revealing show blends comedy, opera, live singing, and personal storytelling for a rousing evening of entertainment.

Monét says, “When I started writing this show two months before its premiere--yikes!--never did I imagine the emotional journey it would take me on and the absolute catharsis it has on my audience members. Through my style of humor, storytelling, and sangin’ I’m beyond proud of how my coming-of-age story in ‘Life Be Lifin’’ leaves audiences gagging!”

Following the success of her first one-woman touring show, Call Me By Monét, Monét premiered Life be Lifin’ to rave reviews at Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2023. Earlier this year, Monét released her first R&B EP, Grey Rainbow Vol. 1 and recently launched her brand new podcast, “Monét Talks” featuring celebrity guests like Tia Mowry, Orville Peck, Adore Delano and more. She’s also continued to ascend in the classical music world with opera performances at Lincoln Center, and made her Opera Colorado debut this November in “Daughter of the Regiment.”

Life Be Lifin’ runs for 60 minutes with no intermission, and tickets are available for purchase here.

Tour Dates:

Jan 9 - Seattle, WA (Neptune Theatre)

Jan 11 - Portland, OR (Aladdin Theatre)

Jan 13 - San Francisco, CA (Regency Ballroom)

Jan 15 - Salt Lake City, UT (Jeanné Wagner Theatre)

Jan 16 - Denver, CO (The Oriental Theater)

Jan 18 - Philadelphia, PA (Theatre of Living Arts)

Jan 22 - Asheville, NC (Orange Peel)

Jan 24 - Boston, MA (The Wilbur)

Jan 25 - Portland, ME (State Theatre)

Jan 26 - Washington, DC (Howard Theatre)

Jan 28 - Toronto, ON (Jane Mallett Theatre)

About Monét X Change:

Monét X Change is an internationally-acclaimed comedian, recording artist, entertainer, media mogul, and RuPaul’s Drag Race winner who continues to break new ground across multiple mediums in the entertainment industry.

From R&B to opera, Monét’s musicianship knows no bounds. In 2019, she released her debut visual EP, Unapologetically and in February she dropped “Body”--the lead single off her highly-anticipated 2-part album (via PEG Records/Warner Music). Billboard hailed “Body” as a down-tempo R&B jam “bursting with lush instrumentation” and added, “there’s never been a better time to commit to this drag superstar as a recording artist on the verge of a breakthrough.” As a classically trained opera singer, Monét has become recognized as the “Queen of Opera”, dazzling audiences with performances at the Minnesota Opera and New Jersey Symphony.

Monét’s showmanship is a reflection of a tireless work ethic to cultivate her comedic chops and live vocal skills. Following the success of her first one-woman touring show, Call Me By Monét, she premiered her latest stage work Life be Lifin’ in 2023 to rave reviews at Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Written by Monét’ and directed by BenDeLaCreme, this vulnerable, hilarious, revealing and elevated show blends dark comedy, live singing and storytelling for a rousing evening of entertainment.

Monet’s hit podcast “Sibling Rivalry” (co-hosted with Bob the Drag Queen) is a worldwide sensation, and in the show won both a Webby Award and GLAAD Media Award for “Outstanding Podcast” in 2023.

Born and bred in New York City, Monét got her start in the arts by attending high school at the Professional Performing Arts School in Manhattan, and later trained in opera performance at Westminster Choir College of Rider University. She now lives in Los Angeles.

Photo credit: Byron Gamble

Comments